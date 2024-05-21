Scheana Shay Denies Rumors About Brock Davies’ Eldest Daughter

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is denying rumors about her husband, Brock Davies‘ eldest daughter, Winter.

While recording the May 17 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay discussed rumors circulating about Davies’ oldest daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife. The “Vanderpump Rules” star read a question from a fan who inquired if her and Davies’ 3-year-old daughter, “Summer Moon’s half sister [is] really named Winter Sky.”

“No. I think someone online made that up. It’s been circulating. That is not her middle name. It’s not for me to say what her middle name is. But it’s absolutely not Sky or anything close to that. Or seasonal,” replied Shay.

Brock Davies Spoke About His Eldest Children During the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Reunion

As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Davies has an estranged relationship with Winter and his son, Eli, who reside in Australia with their mother and stepfather.

While filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion in March 2024, Davies stated that he and Shay did not visit his eldest children during their December 2023 Australian vacation. He suggested that Eli and Winter do not feel ready to spend time with their biological father, who relocated to the United States in 2014.

“[My ex-wife] Courtney’s respectfully asked me, to, like — ‘Listen, I’m not keeping you from the kids, but the kids haven’t told me that they want to work on this relationship with you,'” said Davies. “And I don’t know how to push that button. Or push more. And I’m just figuring that out. So it’s been tough.”

He shared that he hoped he eventually would be able to reconnect with his two eldest children.

Davies also stated that he has been “up-to-date” paying child support for Eli and Winter. He referenced that his late payment of child support was a point of contention with his ex-wife.

Scheana Shay Shared Why She Wanted to be Transparent About Her & Brock Davies’ Relationship Issues During Season 11

Shay and Davies were open about their relationship issues during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. For instance, Davies stated he was unhappy about the fact that Summer was being watched by Shay’s mother, Erika van Olphen, instead of a nanny.

In a December 2023 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Shay shared why she wanted to be transparent about her relationship problems with Davies.

“I’m not perfect. No one is perfect. And it’s okay to show the imperfections. I feel like for so many seasons [of ‘Vanderpump Rules’], I was guilty of only trying to show the pretty side,” explained Shay.

Shay then stated she believes “Vanderpump Rules” viewers would find her and Davies’ arguments “relatable.”

During a joint appearance on an April 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Shay and Davies stated that they have figured out Summer’s child care. Shay stated that her daughter now has a nanny and will soon be starting preschool.

“That was the saving grace. My kid is going to have a schedule. And she’s going to be at school three times a week. And we got her into an amazing school, and a nanny is not the big focus now. So I’m happy,” said Davies.