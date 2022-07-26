Scheana Shay’s Divorce Slammed as ‘Fake’

Scheana Shay has been on “Vanderpump Rules” for several years and her first wedding — to Mike Shay — was featured on an earlier episode of the program.

According to Us Weekly, the wedding took place at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, and while the Shays seemed like they were on cloud nine, things changed fairly drastically over the course of the next three years, and the two ended up splitting in 2017.

Now, as Scheana prepares to wed her fiance Brock Davies, fans can’t help but wonder if her upcoming nuptials will also be filmed for the show. The wedding is slated to take place in Mexico in August 2022.

As Scheana and Brock prepare for their special day, they’re also busy filming season 10 of VPR. Also on the way is Bravocon 2022, which will take place in New York City in October. Scheana is not on the guest list for the event, however, which caused some mixed feedback on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Were Missing From the Original List of Bravolebrities Attending Bravocon

Shortly after Bravo provided a list of Bravocon 2022 attendees, several fans noticed that some of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast was not mentioned. The original event release included James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz, but left out Scheana, Ariana Madix, and Lala Kent.

“WTF!!! Where’s @ariana2525 @scheana @lala_kent @LisaVanderpump @BravoTV #bravocon2022 #PumpRules,” a fan account tweeted on July 12, 2022. Scheana reacted to the post with three facepalming emoji.

“I mean…you started the show and are the reason there IS a show. Why you aren’t on the current list is BEYOND me. Maybe @BravoTV is following the golden rule of saving the best for last?!” a fan responded.

From there, someone else jumped in to disagree, taking a shot at Scheana in the process.

“IS the show? Scheana hasn’t had a real storyline in years. Even her divorce felt weird and fake,” the person tweeted — and that elicited a response from Scheana herself.

“I guess I didn’t REALLY become a mom either, huh?” Scheana wrote.

In an update shared on July 15, 2022, Madix was included in the guest list — but still no Scheana or Kent.

Several People Defended Scheana on Twitter

Scheana has been on “Vanderpump Rules” since the show’s very first season which aired in 2013. Fans have watched her go through many ups and downs over the years from her split from her ex-husband Shay to her welcoming her first child. There has been a lot of laughter and a lot of tears for Scheana — but her fans are super supportive.

And although Scheana was quick to speak up for herself, some of those fans quickly came to her defense on Twitter.

“Ignore these ppl wtfffff haters,” one person wrote.

“Don’t pay any attention to that person Scheana,” someone else added.

“We have the show Bc if you. People seem to forget that icon,” a third comment read.

“What a Shame. Btw you are an Amazing mother,” a fourth Twitter user commented.

