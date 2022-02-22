Scheana Shay Comments on Current Relationship With Ex-Husband

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and Mike Shay married in 2014 and finalized their divorce three years later. During a February 2022 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Scheana discussed her current relationship with Mike. She revealed that she regrets how she handled her ex-husband’s substance abuse issues.

“Now that I look back and I see that addiction, it is a disease and I didn’t see it at the time. I said so many ignorant things, like, ‘Why do you have to drink to get drunk? Why can’t you just have one glass of wine with me?’ Like I didn’t understand how serious it was, you know, to be an alcoholic, to have an addiction problem. I didn’t understand that and it’s not his fault,” asserted the reality television personality.

The mother of one then shared that she is “lightly in touch” with Mike.

“Not as much anymore but if I texted him right now, he would respond and vice versa. We wish each other happy birthdays, congratulations when it’s due, Merry Christmas,” said the Bravo star.

During the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” episode, Scheana revealed that she plans on changing her last name when she marries her fiance, Brock Davies, who is the father of her 10-month-old child, Summer Moon Honey Davies.

“I really want it to be Honey Davies. But his last name isn’t legally Honey Davies, that’s just his mom’s maiden name, we need to legally change his name to Honey Davies, Summer already has Honey Davies and then I’ll change mine to Honey Davies,” explained Scheana.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Her Last Name in 2017

During a November 2017 interview on KTLA 5, Scheana, whose maiden name is Jancan, explained why she decided to keep Mike’s last name following their divorce.

“I went through a lot to get that name – not to get that name, it’s not why I married him obviously. But it sounds good. It works, it is my legal name. I have no interest in going through that process of changing it again. It’s Scheana Marie Shay,” said the 36-year-old.

Scheana Shay Explained Why She Divorced Mike Shay in 2017

In a March 2017 E! News interview, Scheana revealed why she felt it was necessary to divorce Mike. She explained that the former couple had issues throughout the relationship.

“Three months in I found out he had a pill problem. Right before our one-year anniversary, I saw some inappropriate text messages,” stated the mother of one.

She went on to say she discovered that Mike “started using again” in 2016, which caused her to re-evaluate her relationship.

“My mom and other people around me had noticed a change in his behavior. I was either oblivious to it or I just didn’t want to believe what I was seeing right in front of my face,” said the “Good as Gold” singer.

She disclosed that she knew it was time to call it quits when he lied about “buying pills again.” Scheana told the publication:

I was like, ‘I’m now done. I’m done. I’m done. Nothing at all can change my mind. I was willing to forgive you after you left me, and try and move past that, and work through it and start over and become best friends again and do all of this.’ I was still willing to try. The second I found out he was still lying to me—and had been for six to eight months—I was done.

