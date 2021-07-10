Scheana Shay Fires Back at Body Shamers With ‘Hot Mom’ Pic

Scheana Shay responded to body shamers who critiqued her post-pregnancy date night photo.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star 36, welcomed her daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, with boyfriend Brock Davies on April 27, and her social media feed has been largely of her baby girl since that time. But in a new pic, Shay got decked out for a date night with her man. The longtime SURver wore a form-fitting taupe mini dress and high heels as she posed sideways for the camera and touted that it’s time for a “hot mom summer.”

But in the comments to the post, which can be seen below, one follower called the new mom out for her side pose.

“Then stop hiding [your] stomach and be hot,” the follower wrote, according to Bravo.com. “Own those curves.”

Shay clapped back at her critic, writing, “I’m not hiding my stomach. I’m showing my a** Aka ‘owning those curves’ thank you.”

Several other fans supported Shay, with one writing, “YOU JUST GAVE BIRTHHHHH “ along with a series of fire emoji.

“Rock star,” another fan wrote to the Bravo star. “I love your body. It’s seriously perfection this way esp.”

Shay Opened Up About Her Pregnancy Weight Gain on Her Podcast

Shay shared all of her pregnancy highs and lows with her fans. In a January 2021 episode of her Scheananginas podcast, Shay talked about her weight gain and how much she was working out even while pregnant and noted that some ofit had to be muscle because she was working out so much more than before.

“I’m creating a human,” she added. “I’m okay with every pound I’ve put on. I do need to stay healthy. I don’t want to get gestational diabetes.”

She also dished that some of her weight gain was on her back end.

“My a** is huge,” Shay said. “There’s these leggings I wear. They have this booty-lifting and they make my a** look so big. I look like I have a Kardashian a** but it’s real. I’ve got the boobs now. I’ve got an a**.”

In a sneak peek clip from the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Shay was also seen talking to her co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix about her pregnancy weight gain. In the clip, Shay revealed that she put on 40 pounds during her pregnancy and that it was all “booty, boobs, double waist size.”

Shay Dealt With Body Shamers Even Before Her Pregnancy

The “Vanderpump Rules” star has long had to deal with unkind comments about her body. In 2016, body shamers went the other way when they criticized her for being too thin.

According to Page Six, Shay once shared a “skinny” swimsuit photo with the caption, “Who wants to body-shame me some more!? GO! #hatersgonnahatehatehatehatehate.”

She also revealed that she was the same weight for 10 years before she put on “unhealthy weight.”

In another now-deleted post, Shay lamented the criticism she receives no matter what her weight is.

“When I got married I was too fat in my dress [with] my ‘back fat’ and all. And now I’m too skinny,” she wrote per Bravo. “I can never win lol. That’s why I do me. I feel the best I’ve felt in years!!!”

