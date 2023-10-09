Scheana Shay Says She’s ‘Glad’ She & Tom Sandoval Filmed Scene Following Scandal

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Scheana Shay revealed she is happy she and her castmate Tom Sandoval had the chance to share an emotional moment in the season 10 finale.

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2023, Shay referenced that Sandoval stated that he allowed cameras to capture the “Good as Gold” singer emotionally confronting him for his romantic involvement with Raquel Leviss because he was promised to have a role in the third season of “Winter House” during the September 28 episode of his podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom.” The mother of one suggested she understood Sandoval’s reasoning and noted that he is not a “Winter House” season 3 cast member.

“I mean I guess I would’ve done the same thing if I were in his position, you know. Just didn’t work out for him,” stated the 38-year-old.

The reality television personality went on to say she feels “glad [Sandoval] filmed with [her]” following the March 2023 revelation he was unfaithful in his relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. She also stated that she believes “that scene was so raw and real” because it focused on their “15-year friendship that fell apart because of his actions.”

“So I think that that was something the show needed. Of course, you needed his conversation with Ariana, but then you needed another side of it. And I felt like I was able to provide that in that conversation with him,” said Shay. “And hey, not saying it was from that scene, but we are nominated for two Emmys, so.”

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Spoke About Losing Their Friendship With Tom Sandoval

During the Us Weekly interview, Shay stated that ending her friendship with Sandoval “was really hard for [her].” She explained that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer “had always been a good friend to [her].”

“That’s what was the hardest part about this is because I’ve always been someone who’s like, ‘Well, you didn’t do it to me, but there was just something different about this where it did feel more personal.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you didn’t cheat on me, but you did betray me [and] you did lie to me.’ There were other things,” said Shay.

In a July 2023 Amazon Live, Shay teased that she and Sandoval shot a scene together for the show’s upcoming 11th season. She explained that she believed she and her husband, Brock Davies, were going to meditate together during the cast’s trip to Tahoe. The mother of one stated that Davies opted to spend his day golfing instead of doing the activity with his wife. Sandoval was then chosen to be Shay’s partner for the experience. She explained that she found the situation to be emotional.

“It was very uncomfortable. It was — yeah, it’s going to make good TV,” said Shay.

In a July 2023 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies admitted that he missed his friendship with Sandoval.

“I’m not just going to forgive him. I don’t think anyone in the group is just going to forgive and move on. We want to kind of, like, have those conversations, so hopefully, they happen this summer,” stated the father of three.

He also asserted that while he “miss[es] [their] friendship,” he does not “condone [Sandoval’s] actions.”

“We’ve got to figure out what that middle ground is on the way back to becoming friends again,” explained Davies.

The former professional rugby player also stated that he misses his wife being close friends with Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval Discussed Losing Friends Because of His Actions

In the September 28 “Everybody Loves Tom” episode, Sandoval stated he “lost a lot of friends” because of his actions with Leviss.

“It is not easy to be my friend right now. And it definitely wasn’t back then,” explained Sandoval.

He stated that his friends, jeweler Kyle Chan and “Vanderpump Rules” personality Billie Lee, have received criticism for remaining close to him after his affair.

“These people would be seen with me and just get so much hate, I mean, so much hate. And it was really sad to me,” said the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Sandoval made similar comments in a September 2023 interview with Extra. He stated that he “felt very isolated” during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, which wrapped filming in September 2023.

“I’m definitely not used to being so much on the outskirts. And it was tough, it was really tough at times. It was also tough for fellow castmates. I mean, they are stuck between a rock and a hard place. It’s like if they even said hi to me, they get lit up on social media,” said the 40-year-old.