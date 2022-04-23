‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Concerned After Scheana Shay’s Daughter Is Seen in a Hot Tub

Scheana Shay found herself in some hot water after fans reached out to her about her daughter.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star was outside with her fiance, Brock Davies, and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Summer Moon. The mom-of-one shared some videos on her Instagram Stories in which her toddler was spotted in a hot tub.

Fans started messaging Scheana, apparently warning her of the dangers that the baby could face being in a jacuzzi — and Scheana responded.

“To everyone messaging me about my baby in a ‘hot tub’ … It’s not HOT! I’m not stupid. I didn’t even take hot baths when I was pregnant. I control the temp. I simply had the bubbles on for her. Thank you for your concern,” Scheana wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Babies Should Not Be in Hot Tubs Due to the Chance They Could Overheat

It’s widely known that young children shouldn’t go in hot tubs because they could overheat. While it might seem fun to have a baby in a hot tub while mom and dad are relaxing their tired muscles, it’s actually very dangerous for the child, and it could actually lead to death.

“A baby’s body does not have the ability to account for temperature shifts the way an adult can. Therefore, he/she can overheat in a hot tub even if you, yourself, feel that the water is cool enough. A baby’s heart will race and the body will sweat profusely, making the experience quite uncomfortable. In extreme cases, these symptoms can cause death,” The Cover Guy reports.

Scheana didn’t waste any time responding to people who were calling her out for putting her daughter in danger. Thankfully, she knows better and Summer wasn’t playing in the hot tub while the heat was on.

VPR Fans Were Previously Worried About Summer Because of Scheana’s Long Nails

Scheana seems to take a lot of heat from fans, many of whom are quick to comment on all the things they feel that she’s doing wrong as a first time mom.

For example, fans ripped Scheana after she got her daughter’s ears pierced at 3 months, according to The Sun. Several people called the act “child abuse” and said that Summer was way too young to have her ears pierced.

More recently, Scheana was called out on social media after she shared some of her engagement photos online. Several people took to Reddit to criticize Scheana for having super long nails. Evidently, some people felt that long nails are dangerous when you have a baby.

“I’m a nurse. Those nails are so full of bacteria and poop. Could make her baby soooo sick,” a Reddit user wrote.

“[They are] dangerous to her baby,” another person added.

And, for the record, Scheana has no intention of getting rid of her long nails.

“The nails are staying,” she said on her vlog in response to someone who asked her about them while she was pregnant.

“I think the nails will go shorter, maybe a slightly different shape, but the nails are staying on. And here’s the thing…I just got a new set [of nails] and for maybe 24, 48 hours, I didn’t have nails on. It feels like someone had just chopped off my fingertips. This is a part of how I function everyday. I honestly feel like I would struggle more changing a nappy without nails. But we’ll go a little shorter,” she added.

