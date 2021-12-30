Scheana Shay Shares Emotional Message About Postpartum Appearance

She can’t cry because these eyelashes are mink.

In an Instagram story posted on December 28, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay opened up about her struggles with postpartum hair loss. Shay gave birth to her first daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, in April 2021.

“To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight: this was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I usually would facetune,” Shay wrote on the story, which was captured by Page Six at the time. “It is slowly coming back but I’m also still pumping milk every 3 hours since Summer stopped latching. Not sure if breastfeeding is related to the hair thinning also but it’s happening to me.”

In the post, which showed her posing alongside her fellow “Vanderpump Rules” costars and Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset” stars at Lala Kent’s beauty brand party, Shay also added that her hair was “coming out in chunks,” and urged her followers to think before they comment.

Shay Has Been Open About Her Postpartum Struggles

Since giving birth to her daughter, Shay has been open about her postpartum struggles. During a November 2021 interview with Page Six, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that she struggled with her body image after giving birth.

“It’s hard because I struggled for the first four months,” Shay told the outlet at the time. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. I would tear apart my body for that baby.”

Shay continued, “She is worth it, but it took quite a few months of slowly getting back into workouts and everything to feel good and confident again.”

However, Shay did note that she was practicing being kind to herself through her entire postpartum journey. “I just had to be really kind to myself and remember that my body created a human life,” Shay said. “I was excited for the day that I could rock a crop top again. I swear, the day I put my belly button ring in, I felt like me again.”

Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Have Also Spoken About Their Body Image Struggles After Giving Birth

Shay isn’t the only “Vanderpump Rules” star who has been outspoken about postpartum life. While speaking with Us Weekly in May 2021, Brittany Cartwright admitted that she “cried” when fans compared her body during pregnancy to others like Lala Kent, who had babies around the same time as Cartwright. Cartwright’s son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, was born in April 2021.

“I have friends like Lala [Kent], who literally looks like she doesn’t have a baby two days later,” Cartwright told the outlet. “I mean, she is a freaking queen. I don’t even know how, but my body is completely different. It’s going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight.”

Cartwright continued, “When I was pregnant, I got so many mean comments about what my weight gain was. was being heavily compared to Stassi [Schroeder] and Scheana [Shay] and Lala. … I’ve always been bigger than them, but my weight has always fluctuated and stuff. So it was just hard to see all those comments about my weight stuff when I was healthy and the baby was healthy.”

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star also added at the time about pregnancy, “You’re already so emotional. And then, like, I was in [coronavirus] quarantine, I was home, so I was looking at my phone more than I should have. … There were times when it made me ashamed of how I looked, and I shouldn’t have felt like that.”

