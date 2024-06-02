Scheana Shay Thinks VPR Personality Has a ‘Monstrous Side’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is sharing her thoughts about Jax Taylor.

During the May 30 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Shay criticized Taylor’s behavior toward his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, as reported by Reality Blurb.

“With Jax, I feel like there is a different monstrous side of him that comes out. And from what I heard, from my friends on [‘The Valley’], he said some very unkind things to Brittany. Which I’m not okay with. And it makes me think, he hasn’t changed and he hasn’t grown,” said Shay.

She clarified that she believes he “may be a great dad to [his son] Cruz.” Shay stated, however, that she is skeptical that Taylor has been “a good husband to Brittany.”

In the same “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, Cartwright stated she believed her estranged husband “has definitely changed in a lot of ways,” especially after they welcomed Cruz in 2021. She clarified that “he’s still Jax.”

Scheana Shay Discussed Jax Taylor on Her Podcast

While recording the May 24 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay addressed Taylor sharing he did not want her or her “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Lala Kent to star in “The Valley.” Shay shared she believed Taylor does not her or Kent as his “Valley” castmates as they would bring up his actions.

“I also saw that for the second time on his podcast, he has said that he does not want me or Lala to join ‘The Valley.’ Because it would be disrespectful to the current cast. And, like, no one wants us,” said the mother of one. “I’m like, ‘Actually Jax, I just think you don’t want us. If we did a poll, these are all our friends [on ‘The Valley’]. You are afraid of me and Lala being on the show because we’re going to call you out for the [expletive] we actually know.’”

Shay also stated that Cartwright and Taylor invited her and her husband, Brock Davies, to be full-time “Valley” stars before season 1 began production.

Jax Taylor Said He & His Estranged Wife Have Agreed to Explore Other Romantic Options

Cartwright revealed she separated from Taylor in February 2024. In May 2024, Taylor was spotted spending time with model Paige Woolen.

On the May 30 episode of his and Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Taylor stated he is not dating Woolen. He said, however, that he and Cartwright agreed to explore other romantic options while they navigate their separation.

“We’re trying to exhaust everything before we have to go down the divorce road,” stated Taylor. “If that so be the case. But as of right now, we are both on the same page with dating other people.”

Cartwright shared she would like to go on dates during an April 2024 interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“I’m down to, like, hang out with somebody. I think separation is all about, like, figuring out what you want in your future,” said Cartwright.

She suggested, however, that Taylor did not want to participate in a conversation about going on dates with other individuals.

“It’s hard to have a conversation with Jax. You can’t just sit down and have like a meaningful conversation with him. It always turns into an argument. He always gets defensive. It’s like really hard for me to do those things. I’ll try. But it doesn’t really get anywhere,” said the mother of one.