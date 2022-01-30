Scheana Shay Reveals Whether or not Brock Davies Plans on Seeing His Kids

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Scheana Shay’s fiance Brock Davies, who has two kids living with his ex in Australia. Throughout the past season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Davies’ previous life was a focus, and there has been a lot of concern over his child support payments — or lack thereof.

Brock’s ex actually filed a child support case — and that ended up being revealed on the show.

“[On reality television], you’re forced to address the issues and me talking about that put more ownership on me actually going through my child support, paying that off, and getting that set up. So when the season finishes I can leverage what I can from this and make up for what I’ve done wrong but actually have more accountability,” Davies said on the November 2, 2021, episode of the Bachelors in the City podcast.

Since that time, Davies has shared that he is, indeed, paying child support to help take care of his two children, Eli and Winter. But one question remains: Does Davies have any plans to see his kids? His wife-to-be opened up about it in an interview with Us Weekly in January 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shay Said Davies’ Kids Are ‘Old Enough’ to Figure Out if They Want to See Their Dad

During his sit-down on the Bachelors in the City podcast, Davies revealed that things are a bit more complicated than people may realize. “I want to have the best [and be with] my kids. But there’s two kids involved, there’s an ex-relationship… there’s a stepdad involved,” he said.

However, in chatting with Us Weekly, Shay revealed that her man is doing the right thing at this point in time. “[Brock is] making all of his child support payments and taking care of all of that,” Shay confirmed.

“We’re just hoping to continue building that relationship,” she continued, adding, “as of right now, we don’t have any plans right now to go back to Australia. We’re just hoping that [Brock] can continue what he is doing and eventually, she’ll come around. Also, the kids are 11 and almost 9. So they are old enough to make their own decisions if they want to see him or not. He respects any decision that the kids and their mom make. We’re just hoping for the best.”

Davies Discussed the Situation With His Kids on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale

During part two of the “Pump Rules” reunion, Davies told Andy Cohen that he still hasn’t had any contact with his kids.”When I left for America, my ex, we had an agreement that I would send money to her and that was our agreement. There was no child support involved,” Davies explained to Cohen. “Once we went ahead and our relationship broke down even more, I immaturely was arguing with her about having access to the kids and that was when communication was stopped and she started receiving government support. I found out about it three years later when they contacted me. I said, ‘I don’t know about this, I don’t want to be this person’ and I’ve been making payments since then,” Davies added. Davies said that his ex is making sure that he pays up — and proves to her that he’s a “changed man” before she will allow him access to the kids.

