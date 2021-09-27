Scheana Shay Admits She Compared Her Body to Lala Kent’s After Having Her Baby

Scheana Shay said her pregnancy weight gain was a “challenge” for her when she first started filming the ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules. ”

In a new interview, the 36-year-old reality star, who gave birth to her daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, less than two weeks before filming for the Bravo reality show began, admitted she felt pressure to get back in shape for the cameras. It didn’t help that one of her co-stars, Lala Kent, easily shed her baby weight and was back in a bikini a month after delivering her own daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett.

“In the beginning of the season, you’ll see a lot of that story play out,” Shay told Us Weekly. “I know that you’re never supposed to compare yourself to others, but it was very difficult for me and kind of impossible when I have another friend who just had a baby and [they] bounce back immediately. She’s strutting around in a string bikini and I’m trying to cover up, but still look cute.”

In May 2021, Page Six shared a bikini selfie of Kent that was taken a little over a month after she gave birth to baby Ocean.

For Shay, “Vanderpump Rules” filming started soon after she underwent a complicated delivery that forced her to stay in the hospital an extra few days.

Of filming “Vanderpump Rules’ so soon after giving birth, Shay said, “We have all these theme parties and I’m, like, 10 days postpartum. So it was definitely a challenge for me, but by the end of the season, you will see me in a crop top. I’ll say that.”

Shay Was Vocal About Her Pregnancy Weight Gain

Shay kept her followers in the loop throughout her pregnancy. In a January 2021 episode of her “Scheananagins” podcast, she opened up about her pregnancy weight gain and said she was okay with it because she was “creating a human.”

“I’m okay with every pound I’ve put on,” Shay said at the time. “I do need to stay healthy. I don’t want to get gestational diabetes.”

In a teaser clip that was filmed ahead of the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules,” the then-pregnant star revealed that she put on 40 pounds during her pregnancy and that it was all “booty, boobs, double waist size.”

Shay Said Fans Will See a New Side of Her This Season on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, Shay admitted that motherhood changed more than just her body. She told the outlet that in the new season of “Vanderpump Rules,” she is “the most relatable” that she has ever been on the show and “the most real and vulnerable and just open.”

“Like normally I like to paint a pretty picture, act like everything’s perfect…” she said. “But this season it’s like I mean, we definitely got into it, but it was because [fiancé Brock Davies] just wanted the best for me. And I wasn’t standing up for myself. And yeah, I think I think you’ll definitely see my confidence is up.”

The “Good as Gold” singer explained that her postpartum hormones may have played a part in her new attitude.

“I blame hormones for everything I’ve been emotional about the last year and a half.” she said.

Shay also revealed that viewers will see her indulge in alcohol a little bit more now that she’s not pregnant or trying to get pregnant.

“Last season I was sober for most of the season because I was freezing my eggs,” Shay said. “So I’m used to filming sober and I always like to remember what happened/ There is one scene I allowed myself [to drink] this season. I won’t say when, but I just drank everything. And then the next morning I was like, ‘What did I say…?’ You know, like, this is why I don’t drink on camera. But I think it should make for a great TV. So I don’t remember what was said.”

