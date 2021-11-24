Scheana Shay Gives Update on Her Current Friendship With Lala Kent

You’re not important enough to hate, so sit down!

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay gave an update on her current relationship with Lala Kent. In this season’s premiere, Shay and Kent were at odds due to something that Shay had said about her friend during an episode of her podcast. Since then, the two have made up, but not without problems involving Shay’s fiancé, Brock Davies.

“We were just hanging out the other night,” Shay said of Kent while speaking with Us Weekly on Nov. 20, 2021. “I’ve forgiven her many times. She’s forgiven me. We’re hoping this can be the last time. I think there’s still a couple more [issues between us] this season that you’ll see.”





However, Davies also added during the interview, “I’m definitely not finished with her yet.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Kent Is Going Through a Hard Time Right Now

Right now, it seems like Kent may need her friends more than ever, as she recently broke up with her fiancé, Randall Emmett. Kent has kept quite private about the split, but the two called it quits after Emmett was photographed with two other women while in Nashville, Tenn., sparking cheating rumors.

“Lala was completely blindsided by what happened with Randall,” a source alleged to HollywoodLife on Nov. 19, 2021. “The rug was pulled out from under her completely and everyone around her was completely shocked. She thought he loved her. She will never go back to him again. She’s done for good and never have another discussion about it. It’s a wrap.”

The source also added at the time, “She’s going through the grieving process but she’ll be fine. She is so strong. Lala never needed Randall or his money and he fooled her. She’s just trying to put one foot in front of the other right now.”

Since their split, Kent has deleted all photos of Emmett from her Instagram page, and he also recently announced that he would be taking a step back from their joint podcast, which will now just be called “Give Them Lala.”

Kent and Shay Have Been Connecting Over Their Children

During a May 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Kent revealed that something she and Shay have been bonding over is their children, who are close in age. Kent welcomed her daughter Ocean Kent Emmett in March 2021, and Shay welcomed her daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies in April 2021. Since the arrival of their children, they have had many playdates together, which they have documented on Instagram.

“We have [been talking], and it’s very, like, mommy-oriented,” Kent told the outlet at the time about Shay. “I check in on her, she checks in on me.”

Kent also added at the time, “I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’”

