Is Scheana Shay Happy That Lala Kent is Getting Her ‘Karma’?

Scheana Shay opened up about her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent’s recent split from her fiancé Randall Emmett.

Lala ended her engagement to the 50-year-old filmmaker in October amid allegations that he cheated on her after they welcomed their baby daughter, Ocean, in March 2021.

In an interview with Page Six, Scheana described her co-star as a “strong woman” who will be okay without her wealthy former fiancé.

“She’s a strong woman,” Scheana said of Lala. “She’s got all of her businesses, she’s got a lot on her plate, but she’s going to be just fine.”

Scheana Said She Thinks Lala & Randall Are Done For Good

In the interview, Scheana answered “yes” when asked if she thinks Lala and Randall are done for good. But she stopped short of gloating, even as a storyline about Lala coming for her own man, Brock Davies, continues to play out on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I don’t want to see any family torn apart, whether it’s a divorce or a breakup,” Scheana told the outlet. “Ocean’s parents are now not under the same roof, and that’s devastating for any family. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy, and she is far from my worst enemy. She’s a good friend, so it was really upsetting to hear about all of that.”

The “Good as Gold” singer added that she hopes the exes “can come to a good arrangement” for the sake of baby Ocean.

Scheana also revealed that despite her past differences with Lala – including Lala’s on-camera call out of Brock’s past domestic violence order and his ongoing estrangement from his two kids who live in Australia — she is not happy about what she is going through.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, aren’t you happy? She’s getting her karma,’” Scheana said. “And I’m like, ‘No.’ Because, honestly, I don’t want to see anyone go through that.”

Scheana Shay Reacted to Lala Calling Randall a ‘Stand Up Guy’ While Bashing Brock Davies

This is not the first time Scheana has said she gets no satisfaction out of Lala and Randall’s situation. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” a fan asked Scheana what she thought about Lala’s previous comment that Brock shouldn’t be compared to Randall because Randall is “a stand-up guy.” At the time, the filmmaker had just filed to lower his child support payments to his ex-wife, Ambyr Chidlers, due to his “significant debts,” according to Page Six.

“I’m not going to speak on that relationship at all,” Scheana said on WWHL. “It’s a tough position that they’re in.”

After WWHL host Andy Cohen noted that it was “ironic” that the episode in which Lala blasted Brock and praised Randall as a stand-up guy aired on Bravo just as news about his child support situation broke, Scheana said it was not satisfying to see Lala in this situation.

“No not at all,” the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran said. “I don’t like seeing her go through any of this.

