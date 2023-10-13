‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Take Girls Trip to Vegas With Their Daughters

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent took a girls trip to Las Vegas. In October 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars spent time in Sin City, but it wasn’t part of a drama-filled Bravo girls trip.

Instead, Shay and Kent brought along their toddler daughters, Summer Moon and Ocean, respectively, for some quality mom-daughter time.

Shay and her husband Brock Davies welcomed their daughter Summer in April 2021, while Kent shares Ocean, born in March 2021, with her ex, Randall Emmett.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Took Summer & Ocean to the Rise Festival

On October 9, Shay posted a photo to Instagram that showed her and Kent posing in bikinis and baseball caps in a hotel swimming pool along with their 2-year-old daughters, who both wore pink bathing suits.

“Girls trips to Vegas look a little different these days ❤️‍🔥,” Shay captioned the post. The “Good as Gold” singer tagged Resort World Las Vegas as her location.

“But so good! #hotmomsclub,” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga.

“Hot moms club,” added Emily Simpson of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Other fans said they loved how Shay and Kent’s friendship has evolved since they both became mothers in 2021.

While in Las Vegas, the foursome also attended the Rise Festival, as seen in other photos posted on Instagram.

The photos showed Summer and Ocean posing on oversized letters that spelled out the word RISE. A caption to the photos stated that the festival was “one for the books.”

According to the Resorts World website, the Rise Festival took place 25 miles outside of the city, in the Mojave Desert on October 6th and 7th, 2023. The festival featured live entertainment, gourmet food, and the world’s largest sky lantern release.

Lala & Scheana’s Vegas Trip Was Much Different Than the Last VPR Girls’ Trip

The mom-daughter trip was totally different than a trip that took place a year ago – and filmed for “Vanderpump Rules.” In August 2022, months before the shocking cheating VPR scandal between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval was uncovered, Kent went on a girls trip to Las Vegas with Leviss, Katie Maloney, and Kristina Kelly, per BravoTV.com. Ariana Madix had also been on the trip but left early because her dog, Charlotte, died.

During the trip, Kent and Leviss had some tension over Vanderpump Vegas employee Oliver Saunders, whom they were both interested in. At one point, Kent told Leviss, “I will say this, you drinking, I would never trust you around my man.”

“Thank God you don’t have a man to like f****** have around,” Leviss fired back.

The episode aired just as the real-life Scandoval drama was playing out in March 2023.

During an episode of Kent’s “Give Them Lala” podcast, Shay noted that she was not invited to go on the girls trip with her co-stars. She also noted that the old Scheana would have “begged to go on that girls trip.”

Kent told her it was for the best because it would have likely set back their friendship, which had been a work in progress at the time,

“It was probably a good thing that you weren’t invited because I was so on ten on that trip,” Kent told Shay. “Had you made one wrong move, I think we would have blown up the progress that we made just because I was out for f****** blood.”

