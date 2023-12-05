Scheana Shay Says Lindsay Hubbard Confronted Her About Comments Made in Mexico

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay revealed she is not in the best place with “Summer House” personality, Lindsay Hubbard.

While recording the December 1 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay noted that Hubbard and her ex-fiance, Carl Radke invited her to their destination wedding. As fans are aware, Radke broke up with Hubbard and subsequently canceled the November 17 ceremony, which was supposed to be held in Mexico. The “Vanderpump Rules” personality explained that she and her husband, Brock Davies, decided to travel to Mexico for a vacation. She noted that other would-be wedding guests, including “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke and Radke’s mother, Sharon Radke, also did not cancel their trip to Mexico.

According to Shay, on “the second day” of her vacation, she got “a text from Lindsay,” who was unhappy about a remark she made while she was “in the pool one day.”

“[Hubbard] texted me and said that she heard from five different people – I’m like there’s no way it’s five people because I made one comment and it was a joke about our BravoCon segment where we had a ‘Squash the Beef.’ And there wasn’t any beef. And I was like, ‘I can imagine the fans next year. Like are we going to have real beef to squash because I’m in Mexico with Carl’s mom,’” said Shay.

Shay asserted she was making a joke when she said the remark.

“I guess – the five people – whoever heard me say that, took it a different way. And made it sound like I was trashing her and I was being really negative. Like, ‘I’m coming for her next BravoCon. We’ll have real beef to squash.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah no. That is not how I said it. That’s not how it was meant. It was literally a light-hearted comment,’” said the “Good as Gold” singer.

Shay stated that Hubbard “did not respond” to her text message explaining the situation.

Scheana Shay Expressed Empathy Toward Lindsay Hubbard

During the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Shay stated she understood why Hubbard may have been unhappy with her.

“How she must have been feeling that weekend – I can’t imagine. She had the dress picked out, the venue. The food, the flowers. I’m sure every detail is ready to go and then this happens,” said Shay.

Hubbard opened up about her breakup from Radke in a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly. The publicist stated that she was “completely blindsided” by her ex-fiancee’s decision to end their engagement.

“He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard also stated that she made Radke handle the details of canceling their wedding, as he chose to end the relationship.

Lindsay Hubbard Didn’t Appreciate a Different Comment From Scheana Shay

This is not the first time that Hubbard and Shay have had a tense text exchange. During the October 6 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside her guests “Summer House” personalities Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, Shay shared that she had dinner with Ariana Madix, Hubbard, and Radke in early 2023. Shay stated that paparazzi surrounded them after they finished their meal.

According to Shay, an individual reached out to her and told her that Hubbard has a habit of notifying the paparazzi regarding her whereabouts.

​”I didn’t want to throw anyone under the bus but they texted me after, ‘Did Lindsay tell you she was doing that? Calling the paparazzi on you guys? She always does that,’” said Shay.

In the October 27 “Scheanagains with Scheana Shay” episode, Shay stated Hubbard had taken issue with her comments.

“She texted me and was like, ‘Why am I getting a Google alert that you are saying I called the paparazzi on you?’ I was like, ‘If you listened to the podcast, I said I did not think that. Someone reached out to me, and said oh did Lindsey tell you she was doing that? She does that all the time,’” said Shay.