Scheana Shay Says She Feels Like Luis Ruelas Is Teresa Giudice’s Brock Davies

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay weighed in on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice’s marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas on the June 23 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside her guests Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. While recording the podcast episode, Ciuffo and Mariano stated they were distrustful of Ruelas. Mariano explained that she believes Giudice “opens herself up to being taken advantage of sometimes.” Shay replied that she thinks she has “that in common with her.” She then compared Ruelas to her husband, Brock Davies, who she wed in August 2022.

“I feel like Louie’s her Brock,” said Shay.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star clarified she believed Ruelas could give Giudice her happy ending like Davies did for her.

“I want him to be her Prince Charming … I just mean like her happily ever after. I want, like, this guy to be her guy,” said Shay.

When Ciuffo stated that she believes Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, “both have their secrets,” Shay said she thinks “everyone has something they try to keep private from a reality show.” The mother of one then referenced Lala Kent brought up Davies issues with his ex-wife and his estrangement from his eldest children, Eli and Winter when he joined the “Vanderpump Rules” cast in season 9.

“Brock’s just was all of season 9, so we’re good now,” said Shay with a laugh.

In “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, episode 6, Davies stated that he “did slap” the mother of his eldest children during an argument. He explained that after his “little boy was born,” he and his ex-wife separated.

“Then we found out we were pregnant with my little girl, that led to an argument with me and her dad. And they pressed the domestic violence order on me,” said Davies.

Brock Davies Spoke About His Limited Role on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2023, Davies referenced that he had a limited role in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. He stated that he believed his lack of screen time was for the best.

“I learned very quickly by season 9 that my best place is by Scheana’s side, not in front of her, by her side. And, you know, support her however that means going through filming,” said Davies.

Teresa Giudice Commented on Rumors About Her Relationship With Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

Giudice addressed rumors that her relationship with Ruelas is “on the rocks” during the June 21 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” She asserted that the claims were false. The reality television personality also stated that she would not fabricate relationship issues for the sake of RHONJ.

“Believe me, I don’t play like that. I play like what’s really going on in my life, and I don’t want to say that because, like, I’m not going to put that out there,” said Giudice.

The mother of four stated that she does not “need a storyline like that” because she has “a lot going on in [her] life.”

“I have my cooking channel, my YouTube cooking channel that’s doing amazing, I have my podcast [‘Namaste B$tches’] with Melissa [Pfeister], I have a lot going on with the children,” said Giudice.