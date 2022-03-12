Scheana Shay Seeks Medical Attention After Fans Notice a Lump on Her Chest

Scheana Shay went to see a doctor after some concerned fans wrote to her and told her that they noticed a lump on her chest when she was on television. The “Vanderpump Rules” star took the concerns seriously, and shared what happened at her appointment.

“Alright, so, I just left the doctor’s office because a couple people reached out after the reunion aired and said that they noticed a lump on my chest, which I had never noticed until recently, I noticed it, and it concerned me,” Scheana said in an update posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 11, 2022.

“My doctor said to come in for evaluation, but, thankfully, it is just a swollen blood vessel because I’m still producing milk, and it’s nothing to be concerned about,” Scheana added.

Scheana Thanked People Who Reached Out to Her About the Lump

The reality star seemed genuinely grateful that people took the time to reach out to her about the lump they noticed on her chest — and she let them know in her Instagram videos.

“I did just want to say thank you to all of you who reached out, you know, out of genuine concern and not in a troll way, and just help educate us new moms with things that we might not already know. So, thank you. But, yay! I’m all good,” Scheana said.

It’s unclear if Scheana is still breastfeeding, but it sounds like swollen blood vessels in the breast when the body is producing milk is fairly common. Scheana is not suffering from mastitis, which can causing crippling pain, redness, and swelling, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Nevertheless, Scheana is relieved to know that the lump on her chest isn’t anything to worry about, and it sounds like it will heal on its own without treatment.

Scheana Has Had Other Postpartum Issues

In December 2021, Scheana opened up about postpartum hair loss and how that has affected her the most out of any of her postpartum symptoms.

“To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight: this was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I usually would facetune,” Scheana shared on her Instagram Stories, according to Page Six.

“It is slowly coming back but I’m also still pumping milk every three hours since Summer stopped latching. Not sure if breastfeeding is related to the hair thinning also but it’s happening to me,” Scheana continued, adding that her hair was “coming out in chunks.”

Scheana and her fiance Brock Davies welcomed their daughter Summer Moon in April 2021. The baby was featured in a few episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” season 9. The future of the popular Bravo reality show is currently up in the air, and it’s unknown if it will return for a season 10. However, if the show is renewed, Scheana is ready to film.

“I’m really hoping for a season 10 because I feel like I’m me again. I just feel like myself, and it’s taken nine months to really feel that way,” Scheana told Amanda Hirsch on the February 1, 2022, episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

