Scheana Shay Defends New Plan for a Destination Wedding

Scheana Shay had a rough time last season on “Vanderpump Rules.” The Bravo star experienced some of her happiest moments – new motherhood and a proposal from her longtime love, Brock Davies – but she was also grilled incessantly by her co-stars and “Vanderpump Rules” fans.

Shay found herself in defense mode multiple times last season as viewers questioned Davies’ intentions and slammed him for his past – a past that includes two children from a previous marriage that he hasn’t seen in over four years and a hefty child support payment due in Australia.

But Shay, who welcomed a baby girl, Summer Moon, with Davies last April, is not letting the haters get her down. She recently shared a wedding update to social media and defended the couple’s plans.

Scheana Shay is Focusing on Planning Her Wedding Away From L.A.

With the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules” in the books, Shay is still responding to critics on social media. She recently took to give an update on her wedding planning.

“Flights booked to look at wedding venues next month!!” she wrote.

After a fan asked, “Oh fun! Are you guys having a destination wedding?,” Shay replied, “Yep!”

Another commenter noted that on a recent episode of her podcast, Shay had revealed that she canceled plans for a wedding in Bali due to possible COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

“We did. Looking elsewhere,” Shay replied.

After a Twitter user weighed in to say, “They shouldn’t be jetting across the world for their wedding, and then complaining that they don’t have the money to pay his child support,” Shay fired back with, “No one is complaining about anything. Child support is paid. Thanks.”

And when another commented that “child support should be the priority,” Shay

clapped back with, “Good thing that’ll be well taken care of before then. Next …”

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Originally Wanted to Tie the Knot in Bali

After getting engaged in July 2021, Shay and Davies revealed plans to get married in Bali, which is where they first fell in love.

“However many people want to make the trek to Bali, they are invited,” Shay told Page Six in September 2021. “It’s going to be a destination wedding for sure. We’re thinking end of next year, hopefully November, travel restrictions will let up. It’ll be summer in Bali so that is our plan.”

In an interview with E! News, the couple revealed that they originally considered returning to Bali for their honeymoon but then decided to make it a full destination trip with all of their friends and family. Davies told the outlet he hoped to “get everyone to book the same flight” so there would be “like 100 people flying out” on one plane to the wedding.

“It’s very affordable, which is another reason we chose there,” Shay added of the Indonesian location. ”I want to do what’s the most convenient for his family.”

But in January 2022, Scheana confirmed to Life & Style that she and her fiancé decided to choose “somewhere closer” for their wedding to make “sure everyone is able to come.”

“If that’s not going to work this summer, then maybe we put it off until next summer or we put it off until this fall,” she said of the time frame.

Shay gave updated details in an interview with People.

“I have a trip planned with my sister out of the country next month to go look at some venues,” Shay told the outlet on February 13, 2022. “We’re gonna see if this is the right country, if this is the right fit. We have two other countries in mind. We definitely want to do destination.”

The “Good as Gold” singer added that she’s like to have her wedding sometime between August and November.

“We’re being open because so many people have rescheduled their 2020, 2021 weddings. We wanted to do 11/11 and we’re like, that’s not going to be available. 11/11/22, that’s not going to be available,” she revealed, adding that she wants to keep the guest list small.

