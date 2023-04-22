Scheana Shay Addresses ‘Mean Rumor’ About Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay answered fan questions about the scandal surrounding her castmate Tom Sandoval’s romantic involvement with Raquel Leviss on the April 21 episode of her podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss, who joined the show’s cast in 2017.

While recording the podcast episode, Shay shared a comment which read, “Does Scandoval [sic] actually smell bad? Or is that just a mean rumor going around?” The “Good as Gold” star replied that she has not noticed Sandoval having a foul odor.

“I have to be honest, I have never noticed anything bad so I think that’s just a rumor,” shared the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

The mother of one then shared the rumor was mentioned on an upcoming episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I think this also gets brought up in a scene or at the reunion. Someone asks Ariana this. I don’t recall what – I don’t know but stay tuned because this is also addressed but no, I never noticed that,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Discussed Her Relationship With Raquel Leviss

While recording the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, Shay shared that she is not interested in having a conversation with Leviss, who had a temporary restraining order against her after she alleged the mother of one physically harmed her on March 1.

“I had nothing to say to her, I have nothing to say anymore at this point. We’re past the point of a conversation now. If season 11 happens and everyone comes back, to be determined if more conversations or a first conversation will be had with her,” said Shay.

The reality television star revealed that she has had difficulty coming to terms with the end of her friendship with Leviss in the March 31 episode of her podcast, alongside her castmate Lala Kent. She asserted that she has been “mourning the loss of [her] friend Raquel,” following the revelation that she had an affair with Sandoval. The 37-year-old shared she felt betrayed because she was a source of support for the former pageant contestant, especially when she was feuding with Kent and Katie Maloney.

“Raquel broke a piece of my heart,” shared Shay. “Like that girl … I went to bat for her, I was a ride or die for her, I was like ‘you are really going to need a support system because Lala and Katie aren’t going to let you off easy. You are coming off this way, I know your heart, you are not this girl, I am defending you in any interview I do.'”

Shay then stated she was upset that Leviss sought out a temporary restraining order because she was supportive of her until she found out about her and Sandoval’s romance.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “a judge dismissed Leviss’ temporary restraining order against Shay, 37, after Leviss did not appear in court for a hearing” on March 29. During an April 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Shay discussed the situation and asserted that she “did not punch” Leviss. However, she did not deny “shov[ing]” her.

Scheana Shay Suggested She Does Not Trust Tom Sandoval

During the March 31 “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Shay also noted that she once had a close friendship with Sandoval. She revealed that she has been questioning her relationship with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner after discovering he had been unfaithful.

“It is making me question the last 13 years of friendship with Sandoval. Every time I thought he was just so generous and so kind and so everything, just such an amazing friend and now I’m like were you just doing all of this because it was self-serving, because it fed your ego, because it made you look good? Was there kindness in your heart?” shared Shay.

Sandoval seemed to address Shay’s comments about him during an April 2023 interview on comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff.” He shared he was upset that some of his castmates have questioned his friendship following the cheating scandal.

“Using this to make it seem like everything I have done for them, like all the favors, all the times I’ve stuck by them when nobody else would, to just make that out to be like that I’m a narcissist and that was all just so I could look good,” said Sandoval. “And I’m like what the f***? That you are taking the past like — what I did with this affair and you are erasing the last like 12, 15 years of our friendship, like, it really f***** kills.”