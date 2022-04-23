Scheana Shay Reveals Disagreement She Had With Fiance After Miscarriage

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is a mother to an 11-month-old daughter, named Summer, who she shares with her fiance, Brock Davies. Before becoming a parent, the 36-year-old was open about her fertility problems. For instance, in June 2020, the Bravo personality revealed that she had a miscarriage.

During an April 2022 appearance on the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast, alongside Davies, Shay confided that her fiance initially did not want her to publicly share information about her miscarriage.

“He was against that in the beginning because I said this miscarriage, I do weekly podcasts and weekly vlogs, I can not continue with my weekly life, just put a smile on my face and act like the most devastating thing in my life didn’t happen. Like I have to talk about this, I have to address it, even if it’s just one podcast and one vlog and then we got back,” shared Shay.

The Bravo star then revealed that she was willing to risk her relationship to discuss what she had gone through.

“I can not go through life, not addressing this, and I said so I, at that point, honestly, didn’t care if he broke up with me, I was going to tell my story publicly because I knew he would understand one day but I’m like this isn’t a discussion, I’m doing it because I have chosen a public life and I know that by telling this story, it’s going to help even one person, if it’s just one person and they say, wow, now I don’t feel so alone and it helped thousands,” stated Shay.

Shay then noted that Davies did not want her to tell his mother about the miscarriage.

“She found out because she listened to my podcast, that is how his mom found out. Because he wouldn’t let me tell her,” stated the reality television personality.

Davies suggested that he was having a difficult time handling the miscarriage.

“I was also dealing with our miscarriage my way, as well,” shared the father of three.

Davies also noted that he eventually understood why his fiancee decided to be open about the incident.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Her Miscarriage in June 2020

People magazine reported that Shay announced she had a miscarriage while recording a June 2020 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode. She shared that she was “getting ready to do a third round” of egg freezing when she noticed her period was late and realized she was pregnant.

“We found out that I was pregnant and for those who have followed my fertility journey, freezing my eggs, the last year and a half I did two rounds one in January and one in July. I didn’t think that I could get pregnant on my own. My AMH levels, for those of you who know what they are, were 0.28. That’s basically your fertility levels, and that tells you your egg count. I have very low ovarian reserve,” stated the reality television personality.

She then shared that she noticed she was bleeding and was seen by a doctor who gave her progesterone supplements. She later got into contact with her obstetrician.

“My OB got me in early and he did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat and there was just nothing progressing,” shared Shay.

Scheana Shay Often Shares Pictures of Her Daughter on Instagram

Since having Summer in May 2021, Shay has often posted photos of her daughter on Instagram. For instance, on March 26, the reality television personality uploaded two pictures that showed the mother-and-daughter duo wearing matching cheetah print outfits.

“Me: Summer, how big are you? Summer: SOOOOO big!! #11months @summermoon,” read the caption of the post.

