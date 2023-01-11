‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React to Star’s Missing Eyebrow

On Monday, January 9, 2023, Bravo released the official cast photos and the trailer for season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.” The highly anticipated new season is set to premiere on February 8, 2023.

Fans of the long-running series now know that the primary cast is made up of Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Katie Maloney, with Lisa Vanderpump at the helm. In addition, fans will be seeing Ally Lewber, Kristina Kelly and Charli Burnett in smaller roles, with a few guest appearances from SUR manager, Peter Madrigal.

Shortly after the cast photos were released by Bravo, several fans took to social media to discuss it and many noticed one thing in particular; it appears as though one of Shay’s eyebrows was somehow edited out of her shot. It’s so obvious, in fact, that even Shay posted about it on her Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

1 of Shay’s Eyebrows Appeared to Have Been Erased

While she did seem to be a good sport about it, Shay didn’t miss an opportunity to call out the editing of her official cast photo.

“Not sure where my eyebrow went,” Shay captioned a screenshot of her official cast photo on her Instagram Stories, adding the crying with laughter emoji. “But VPR is back for season 10 on 2/8,” she added.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” fans took to a Reddit thread to comment about Shay’s eyebrow as well.

“It looks like part of her eyebrow was erased?” someone questioned.

“Scheana missing half an eyebrow,” another Redditor noticed.

“Where did the rest of Scheaner’s eyebrow go?!” a third social media user asked.

“Where is the end of scheana’s eyebrow,” echoed a fourth fan.

Many Fans Were Critical of All the Cast Photos

Shay wasn’t the only “Vanderpump Rules” star whose photo was scrutinized by fans. There was certainly a reason for many to have questions about Shay’s picture — but she wasn’t the only person who appeared to be edited in a strange way.

Overall, the cast photos didn’t get the best reviews and fans reacted to them on Reddit.

“This looks like a dinner theater murder mystery advertisement,” one Reddit user commented on a thread.

“This is an awful photo, it looks uncomfortable and unnatural. I think they have a green screen in the back or an awful prop,” someone else added.

“Not one person in this photo looks good. WHO APPROVED THIS????? big yikes,” another comment read.

“Everyone looks like a wax figure,” a fourth Redditor weighed in.

But while the cast photos didn’t get the best reviews, the trailer provided enough drama to get fans really psyched about the new season of the show. After an uncertain future and a longer-than-usual hiatus between seasons, fans are thrilled that “Vanderpump Rules” will be back on television in just a few short weeks — and there won’t be any shortage when it comes to drama.

