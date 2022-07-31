Scheana Shay Claps Back at Claim That She’s ‘Never With’ Summer

Scheana Shay found herself on the defense when someone sent her a nasty message on Instagram.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star certainly isn’t a stranger to people sharing their opinions on social media and while she does her best to ignore the hate, sometimes she decides to respond publicly. Being on reality television, Shay has learned that people are always going to criticize her, but when it comes to people commenting on how she raises her daughter, Shay has a tendency to speak up.

This is exactly what happened when someone accused her of not spending time with her daughter. Shay took the opportunity to share the message — and offer a response.

Shay Said She Is With Her Daughter ‘Every Freaking Day’

Shay is extremely active on social media and frequently shares photos and videos of her little one. Over the weekend, Shay put up a question box asking fans for advice and someone decided to use it to send Shay a message.

“Your never with your kid like never you act like you are but nope poor summer good thing gma is close,” the message read.

The comment came just about two weeks into the start of filming for season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.” Shay’s 1-year-old daughter has been on VPR but doesn’t constantly film with her parents. During these times, Shay arranges for care — usually her mom watched the baby.

Shay shared the comment and added a response on her Instagram Stories on July 23, 2022.

“‘Never’ LOL. Ok. I also have to WORK!!! I’m with my daughter every freaking day!” Shay wrote.

“I had to take her to her Nona’s today bc I worked ALL DAY!! I wouldn’t have made it to pick her up before bed time so I’ll be there first thing in the morning and then have to work AGAIN all afternoon and night,” she continued, adding a facepalming emoji. “And it’s you’re ***,” she threw in at the end.

Shay Was Previously Criticized Over Her Daughter’s Tan

Shay appears to be having quite the month when it comes to people sharing their opinions and random criticisms with her. Earlier in July 2022, Shay responded after people accused her of not putting sunscreen on her daughter. Shay decided to post to her Instagram Stories to clear up any and all confusion on the issue.

“To everyone asking if I put sunscreen on my baby, YES I do! She is Mexican/Polynesian and has a beautiful olive complexion. I was the same way as a kid and just look at her dad… He’s tan too,” Shay wrote.

Several people took to a Reddit thread to defend Shay and to say that sunscreen doesn’t prevent people from getting tan.

“Wtf does sunscreen have to do with one’s ability to tan? I wear it and I tan easily,” one person wrote on the thread.

“My babies are a quarter Maltese and go super tanned in the summer despite me smothering them in sunscreen, it’s gross that people are disputing this,” someone else added.

