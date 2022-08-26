SEE IT: Brock Davies Surprised Scheana With a New Ring

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies tied the knot in Mexico on August 23, 2022.

The couple was joined by family and friends and exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony before sunset.

“I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us,” Scheana told People magazine. The duo, who was originally planning to get married in Bali, chose the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico, for the wedding ceremony and reception.

“They had everything I wanted: the glass platform over the pool, a lazy river, a little waterpark. It was family-friendly and it just felt right. We needed something that would be good for her and also fun for our guests,” Scheana told People of the wedding location and venue.

Bravo cameras were on hand to film the festivities and the footage will air on season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

On August 25, 2022, Scheana revealed her new bling — not a wedding band but a new emerald cut bauble — on her Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brock Surprised Scheana With a 4-Carat Ring

According to the company that designed the ring, Ring Come True, Brock surprised Scheana with a new ring while the two were standing at the altar. The new ring is a 4-carat Emerald cut. Ring Come True specializes in Moissanite stones, according to its website.

“SO thrilled that @scheana and @brock__davies finally tied the knot in Mexico! We worked closely with Brock to surprise Scheana at the altar with a 4ct Emerald cut version of our CLIO ring <3 Wishing them a lifetime of happiness together!!” Ring Come True captioned a photo and video showing off Scheana’s new bling.

Several people commented on the post about Scheana’s new ring.

“Gorgeous ring!!!” one person wrote.

“Ommmmgggg,” someone else added.

“This is awesome!” a third Instagram user said.

The reactions on Reddit were fairly similar, though several people questioned if the ring was comped and many shared their opinions on Scheana’s wedding nails.

Scheana’s Original Ring Was Created by Kyle Chan

When Brock proposed to Scheana back in July 2021.

“I knew it was coming soon, but I didn’t know how or when. I was so surprised! Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want. There’s no date set, but our dream would be to get married in Bali,” Scheana told People magazine at the time. “That’s where we first said ‘I love you.’ It’s a special place for us both,” she added.

Brock presented Scheana with a huge pink morganite engagement ring created by jeweler Kyle Chan.

The 12.74-carat rectangular cushion-cut (per People) received a great deal of negative feedback from “Vanderpump Rules” fans. For example, after Scheana and Brock announced their engagement, someone on Twitter pointed out that her ring was “not a diamond.”

“It’s still 12.74 carats. Why does it matter what stone?” Scheana fired back.

More recently, fans took to Reddit to slam Scheana’s 12.74 carat ring when she shared a video of herself getting her nails done before heading to Mexico.

“That ring is so bad. Just awful,” one Redditor wrote.

“This ring literally looks like costume jewelry. I get that her goal is to be a wanna be Kardashian but …. This ring has never and will never be IT,” someone else said.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Bit in the Face Ahead of Wedding