Scheana Shay Dishes on Engagement Rumors

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is setting the record straight on her relationship. The 35-year-old reality star began dating her boyfriend Brock Davies in late 2019. Fast forward to more than a year later, the happy couple is expecting their first baby together in April.

For the record …. NOT engaged! 💍 — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) March 1, 2021

Shay and Davies have been upfront with both their relationship and pregnancy journey. Although Shay and Davies are expecting a baby girl with one another, the SURver is making their relationship status clear.

“For the record …. NOT engaged!” Shay tweeted on Monday, March 1. A fan replied, “Well that sucks… he needs to get on that s**t!” But Shay defended her man responding, “Noooo. I’m good where we are.” Another fan wrote, “Its OK.. Some day,” to which Shay replied, “Oh idc. I’m just shutting down the rumors.”

Shay added in another tweet Tuesday, March 2, “What I was referring to when I said NOT engaged… I wasn’t just randomly saying it. We are very happy having this baby and starting a family together which is more than enough right now. No rush for us both to get remarried.”

Shay Has Been Open About Her Pregnancy Journey

Shay has not been afraid to share her life with fans all over the world, and that didn’t change when she got pregnant. Last summer, Shay uploaded a YouTube video called, “I Had a Miscarriage,” where she documented her fertility and pregnancy struggles.

A few months later, Shay told People she was, “bawling” her eyes out over her positive pregnancy test. “After going through the miscarriage and knowing those signs… it was comforting knowing, ‘Okay, you’re not spotting, you’re not cramping, you still feel pregnant, you’re still tired, your boobs still hurt,’” she told People in October.

Shay Isn’t the Only ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star With a Difficult Pregnancy

Shay was the last of her SURver friends to announce she was expecting. Stassi Schroeder announced in June that she and hubby Beau Clark were expecting a baby girl, Lala Kent announced the same in September, and Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor shared they were expecting a baby boy a few days later.

Schroeder and Clark welcomed baby Hartford Charlie Rose in early January, and it looks like Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett will meet their baby girl next. Unfortunately, the journey for Kent has not been as smooth as she had hoped.

Kent shared an update on her pregnancy journey via her baby’s Instagram account on Wednesday, February 24. “I’m overwhelmed by the excitement & joy of becoming a mom,” she wrote. “Since I found out I was pregnant at around 5 weeks, I found myself changing quickly.”

She continued, “At 6 weeks I started bleeding. I went to the emergency room, already knowing what they could tell me. They took me into a room for an ultra sound and I laid there quietly, I asked the nurse What was happening. She said she wasn’t allowed to say. That only the doctor could tell me. I started to sob and gently asked how I was supposed to know what was going on.”

Kent’s nurse then informed her of the latest. “She stayed silent, and then turned up the monitor where, for the first time, I heard the pitter patter of my baby’s heartbeat,” she wrote. “‘Your baby is still there.’ From that point on I was nervous. For the next 3 weeks I would continue to randomly bleed and each time I would call my OB and be beside myself. Although bleeding during pregnancy isn’t normal, it is common. My bleeding was the result of a clot. I was put on bed rest until it was gone.”

Kent revealed that her 20-week appointment was not ideal, and they would need to see her again in two weeks. Her pregnancy made her extremely emotional, writing, “For those 2 weeks I shoved my face, sobbed, and shoved my face. The next appointment there was growth; not much, but some. After a few weeks my doctors concluded that this was a placenta problem, not a kid problem. Although we never want any problem, this was a relief.”

The 31-year-old soon-to-be mom then updated her new pregnancy timeline; her original was in April. “Now, here we are at 34 weeks,” she wrote. “My placenta is measuring more mature; 40 weeks, meaning it’s full term & could stop giving my baby girl what she needs- before that happens they want her out of the belly… When they notice her growth start to slow is when they will make the call to take her out. This could be anywhere from 35-37 weeks. Yes, in 1 to 3 weeks I could be delivering my angel… and all I keep praying for is she comes out healthy. That is all I think about every day, all day.”

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Summer House Star Engaged