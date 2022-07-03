Scheana Shay Ripped by Fans Over ‘Frightening’ Photo

Scheana Shay posted two photos of herself on Instagram that had people roasting the “Vanderpump Rules” star and accusing her of a bad Photoshop job.

The photos, posted on July 1, were tagged in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and the Bravo star captioned them, “sunrise sunburn sunset repeat.” The post was two photos, both showing Shay lounging on a boat in a bathing suit and showing off very long legs. Here is the post:

The majority of people commenting on the Instagram post were calling out Shay’s very long legs in the photo and accusing her of a bad Photoshop job, while some took to Reddit to claim that the effect was just the result of using a wide-angle lens.

One person commented on Shay’s photo, “What in the Stretch Armstrong is going on in the 2nd pic!?!?” Another person asked, “Stilts?” Someone wrote, “Unfollow for the absolutely ridiculous photoshop job. You have a child now, time to set a positive example to women!”

One person wrote, “Why does your one leg look 10ft long.” Another said, “Wots going on your legs look way to long for you?” The photos were also shared on Reddit, where fans roasted the VPR star.

Fans Ripped Shay on Instagram & on Reddit Over Her Very Long Legs

Shay’s post was shared on Reddit where fans were torn between the long legs being the result of a bad Photoshop job or from using a wide-angle lens. “She must be 12 ft tall,” someone said. “It’s the Go go gadget legs filter,” another joked.

One person wrote, “Built-in stilts??” Another laughed, “LMAOOOOO why do people do this?!?!? Her calves are literally longer than her legs. How does anyone look at this and think it’s not shopped???” Someone else said, “Whyyyyyyyy would she post this.” One person commented, “This is frightening.”

On Instagram, one person wrote, “Oh Scheana that’s bad.” Another said, “Gurl… i mean come on. Promote body positivity cause I see right through. Unlike.” Someone commented, “I hope you did this mess of photoshop on purpose.” Another wrote, “Lol not the scalloped legs in your second pic the photoshop is baddd girl.”

Shay Teased That She Will Likely Be Married at a Beach Location in Mexico

Shay and her fiancé Brock Davies are planning their wedding and the VPR star previously teased that it will be taking place at a beach location in Mexico.

Earlier this year, Shay shared on the “Spilling Tea Live” podcast that she was hoping her wedding would be filmed for season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.” She shared, “We’ve set a date. It’s in August and I really hope that all of you will be able to see it on season 10!”

Later in April 2022, Shay told E! Online at the grand opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump à Paris bar in Las Vegas that her wedding would be at a beachy location in Mexico. “I just wanted something overlooking the ocean,” she shared.

