Scheana Shay Blasted for Posting ‘Invasive Picture’ of Daughter

Fans think a post by “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is violating her daughter’s privacy with a recent photo.

Shay posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her toddler daughter, Summer Moon, using the toilet. “Proud mama right here! 3x so far today!!!” she wrote on the post. There were no private areas showing and Shay censored it with a sticker that reads “it’s potty time.”

But fans were still upset with the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Slammed Scheana Shay for Posting an ‘Invasive Picture’ of Summer Moon: ‘This Poor Child Will Grow up With Zero Privacy’

“Oh god i never thought about Scheana as a mom much and I’m now realizing she’s def gonna be like the family vlog type people who exploit their kids,” someone wrote. “If you wouldn’t want a pic of you using the toilet on the internet why you gonna do it to your child? Weird af.”

“I’m pretty sure she thinks this is cute or funny,” another fan said.

“This poor child will grow up with zero privacy. I wish ‘celeb’ parents had more respect for their kids safety & privacy than this,” someone pointed out.

“People like this are the reason I got off social media,” a fan joked.

Someone blasted Reddit for resharing the post, “Am I crazy for thinking it shouldn’t be posted here either, even with the filter? I know she posts her face all the time, but honestly I don’t like the idea of contributing to Summer being online. Especially when we’re clearly not okay with Scheana doing it, you know?””