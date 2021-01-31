Scheana Shay Breaks Down Over Scary Pregnancy Update

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay shared a worrisome pregnancy update with her fans.

The 35-year-old Bravo star took to her Instagram stories to reveal she is nervous about her upcoming glucose test after already showing “really high” levels in previous screenings.

The “Good as Gold” singer, who just starred the third trimester of her pregnancy, broke down on camera as she shared the update with her social media followers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Admitted She is ‘Upset’ Because She Has Been Taking Such Good Care of Herself During Her Pregnancy & Didn’t Expect a Health Scare

“I said I would keep you guys posted, so I have to do the three-hour glucose test,” Scheana said in a video posted to her story, according to Us Weekly. “Hoping I pass that one. Obviously, I’m upset because I feel like I eat right, I work out, I do everything right, and [my doctor] just said that it’s really high and that’s all I know.”

Scheana, who is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Brock Davies in April, also asked her followers to send her any advice, and she later explained that gestational diabetes runs in her family.

“Apparently, two out of three of my cousins who have had babies both had gestational diabetes,” she said. “I guess it’s something that can be genetic. Hoping for the best. My second test is Monday morning at 7 a.m.”

Scheana has been vocal about her fertility and pregnancy struggles. She previously opened up about freezing her eggs, and last July she shared a gut-wrenching YouTube video titled “I Had a Miscarriage.”

She became pregnant with her “rainbow baby” just a few months after her miscarriage, joining fellow Vanderpump Rules co-stars Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright as a mom-to-be of an April baby.

In October, Scheana told People she was “bawling” her eyes out over her positive pregnancy test.

“After going through the miscarriage and knowing those signs… it was comforting knowing, ‘Okay, you’re not spotting, you’re not cramping, you still feel pregnant, you’re still tired, your boobs still hurt,'” she said.

Still, the ongoing tests and milestone markers have been stressful for Scheana, and not everyone on social media has been kind.

Earlier this month, Scheana shared a screenshot of the “worst” message she’s ever received on social media. In a comment on Instagram, an online troll wrote, “Can I push hard on your baby. To kill it.”

Scheana Is Not the Only ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Who Received Worrisome News During Her Pregnancy

While Scheana is nervously awaiting the results of her glucose test, her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder has already given birth to her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose.

The baby girl was born happy and healthy, but Stassi did share some scary news she received during her pregnancy.

In an Instagram story last fall, Stassi zoomed in on a sparkly heart picture that hangs in her baby’s nursery. The artwork featured little pieces of the heart breaking off and turning into butterflies.

In the caption to the clip, Stassi wrote that the emotional special meaning the picture had for her.

“After I bought this, we discovered she has a hole in her heart and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was,” she wrote, according to Page Six, “After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small & should heal on its own.”

Stassi added the heart picture is the most special thing in her baby’s room now.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Welcomes a Baby Girl