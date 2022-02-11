Emotional Scheana Shay Reveals She Probably Won’t Ever Be Pregnant Again

Scheana Shay may want to give her daughter, Summer Moon, a sibling, but she most likely won’t be getting pregnant again. The “Vanderpump Rules” star had a fairly easy pregnancy, with her only real “symptom” being heartburn. However, she had a very scary delivery, and doesn’t think that she wants to go through that again.

In an interview with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Scheana opened up about her future plans to have more children, and revealed that she doesn’t think she wants to carry another baby.

On the February 1, 2022, episode of the NSBNF podcast, Scheana shared a bit about her diagnosis with HELLP syndrome. HELLP is an acronym for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets, and “is a life-threatening pregnancy complication usually considered to be a variant of preeclampsia,” according to the Preeclampsia Foundation website.

“After what I went through with HELLP syndrome, I can’t see myself ever getting pregnant again,” Scheana said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Is ‘Thankful’ She Went ‘Overkill’ on her Maternity Photos

On April 27, 2021, Scheana introduced her newborn daughter to the world. In her Instagram caption, she revealed that she was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome — and revealed that her doctors told her she was “lucky” that it was “caught…just in time to treat.”

“Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum,” she captioned the post, in part.

“Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here,” she continued.

This frightening ordeal made Scheana rethink getting pregnant again.

“I told Brock last night, I was like, ‘I don’t think I ever want to do this again.’ I’m so thankful I went overkill on the maternity photos because there was just something inside of me when I was doing these photoshoots, I’m like ‘what if this is the only moment I get to have a baby inside of me?’ Like we don’t know what could happen,” Scheana said on the NSBNF podcast, getting emotional.

Scheana Is Open to Having a Surrogate or Adoption

Scheana and her fiance Brock Davies may not be thinking about having another baby just yet, but they have talked about what would happen if and when that time comes. Scheana explained that she isn’t opposed to having a surrogate or to adopting a child when the time comes.

“I’ll probably go with surrogate or adopt the next time around because it’s not worth losing my life,” Scheana said on the NSBNF podcast.

Scheana went on to say that she was told that she’s more likely to be diagnosed with HELLP syndrome a second time around because she’s already had it.

“And with my age, it’s not guaranteed that it would happen again, but it is likely. And they said that they’ll monitor me more closely, they’ll induce me early, but I’m like, I don’t want that. I don’t want to know my whole pregnancy I’m probably going to be induced early, and the baby’s lungs might not be developed,” Scheana continued. She added that she didn’t want that energy to transfer to the baby.

