Scheana Shay Makes New Claims About Randall Emmett on WWHL

It’s all happening.

During a recent Dec. 14 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Scheana Shay from “Vanderpump Rules” made new claims about Lala Kent’s ex, Randall Emmett, insisting that he pays for his Instagram followers. During the show, the couple played a game with host Andy Cohen, where they guessed which Bravo stars had more Instagram followers than Shay’s daughter, Summer Moon Honey, who currently has 120,000 followers on the platform.

When Emmett came up on the screen, Shay shadily said, “I mean, he’s bought more than Summer has.”

In response, Cohen said about Emmett, “I was going to ask if those were legit followers.”

#PumpRules stars @Scheana & Brock Davies guess whether or not various celebrities have more followers than their daughter. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/2wUYBXGjcM — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) December 16, 2021

“No!” Shay said to Cohen.

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Shay Has Taken Kent’s Side During the Split

Even though the two have been at odds this season, Shay is still sticking by Kent throughout the breakup. Since Kent’s split from Emmett, Shay has spoken up for her friend, assuring fans that Kent will be “just fine.”

“She’s a strong woman,” Shay told Page Six about Kent on Dec. 26. “She’s got all of her businesses, she’s got a lot on her plate, but she’s going to be just fine.”

Shay continued, “I don’t want to see any family torn apart, whether it’s a divorce or a breakup. Ocean’s parents are now not under the same roof, and that’s devastating for any family. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy, and she is far from my worst enemy. She’s a good friend, so it was really upsetting to hear about all of that. And I just wish them all the best. I hope for Ocean they can come to a good arrangement for her sake.”

Kent Says That She Feels ‘Disposable’ After Her Breakup With Emmett

During a recent Dec. 15 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, Kent admitted to feeling “disposable” after her split from Emmett, which happened just a few months ago, in October 2021.

“Every day I find out something new that makes me feel [like], ‘Lala you were so disposable the whole time,” Kent said during the episode. “You meant nothing. … You were a possession, a shiny object and nothing more. And I have to be OK with that.”

Kent continued, “To learn the things that I learn and try my best to just keep my f****** mouth shut for my daughter, not say a word about what I know, it can become torturous. And I have to sit and say, ‘The universe will do its thing.’”

However, even though Kent is over the relationship, one source recently told Life&Style magazine that Emmett wants to get back with Kent. “Randall is devastated,” an insider alleged to Life & Style magazine in a recent issue, as noted by Reality Blurb. “He’s doing anything he can to get back in her good graces, sending flowers and sweet texts. Lala is done, though.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Weigh in on James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Breakup