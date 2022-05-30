Scheana Shay Shares Why She Encouraged Raquel Leviss to Date Bravo Star

“Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss ended her relationship with her co-star and ex-fiance, James Kennedy, in December 2021. Heavy.com reported that Leviss’ castmate Scheana Shay uploaded a brief clip of the 27-year-old looking cozy with Nema Vand, of “Shahs of Sunset” fame, during former “Summer House” star Hannah Berner’s May 2022 wedding on her Instagram Stories.

During the May 27, 2022 episode of her podcast, “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay shared that she encouraged Leviss to start seeing Vand. She explained that she had been on a few dates with Vand before she started a relationship with her fiance, Brock Davies, in 2019.

“We went on several dates in 2018, 2019. Before I met Brock in 2019 I was thriving, I’m still thriving with Brock, but at the time, single Scheana was thriving,” stated the Bravo personality.

She then shared that she decided that Vand would be a good match for Leviss.

“I met Nema, we went on several dates, which is why more recently – we never slept together – it never crossed the line, but more recently, I was like ‘hey Raquel, you know who I think you should go on a date with is Nema.’ So stayed tuned on updates for on that but let’s just say Hannah Berner’s wedding was a hit,” teased the mother of one with a laugh.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Nema Vand in April 2020

According to Reality Blurb, Shay spoke about dating Vand during an April 2020 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She shared that they went on “about six dates.” She also suggested that she chose to stop seeing the “Shahs of Sunset” star.

“I just wasn’t ready for that. I was going through all of the [Adam Spott] stuff [and] I had just froze my eggs,” stated the 37-year-old.

She then complimented Vand and asserted that he is “absolutely amazing.”

“I would introduce him to any girl who’s worth his time because he’s amazing,” shared the Bravo star.

Scheana Shay Discussed Carl Radke on Her Podcast

While recording the May 27 “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Shay also spoke about her relationship with “Summer House” star, Carl Radke. She shared that she was upset with him after he shared intimate details about their dating life on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Carl and I had a thing, we were talking, we had an off-and-on for a couple years and it was super off for a while because he went on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and said we hooked up and everyone was like ‘oh so you slept with him’ and I was like ‘no we hooked up but we hadn’t had sex yet’ but then he went on national television and he said that so I was so upset with him just because I didn’t think it was his place to say it on national television,” shared Shay.

She then revealed that she decided to rekindle their casual relationship.

“We ended up hitting it off again and then he flew to L.A. for my birthday in 2019 and we were like talking for a minute again but that summer I was supposed to go to ‘Summer House’ and see him,” recalled the reality television personality.

Shay went on to say she did not appear in “Summer House” season 4 because Radke had begun seeing his now-girlfriend Lindsay Hubbard. As fans are aware, the couple ended their casual relationship in 2019 but started dating again in 2021.

