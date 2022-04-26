Scheana Shay Says Raquel Leviss Is Seeing Someone ‘Who Was Quite an A******’

“Vanderpump Rules” stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss revealed that they ended their engagement while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion. During an April 2022 interview on her co-star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Leviss shared some information about her dating life.

While recording the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Shay shared that Leviss has been going on dates with someone who did not give her a good first impression.

“Raquel is single and mingling and there was this guy she told us about, who she met, who was quite an a******. He called her a D-list celebrity, trying to knock her down a peg,” shared the mother of one.

Leviss chimed in that she had a change of heart about the individual after speaking to him on the phone twice.

“We ended up having a 45 minute conversation and he was very interested in my life and getting to know me… I think he has a different sense of humor than what I’m normally used to. Like it’s very sarcastic and it’s like very nudgy, nudgy. My first impression of him was that he was the biggest t*** in the world, but as I am getting to know him a little bit better I think that’s just how like how he makes jokes,” shared the reality television personality.

She then shared that she invited her date, who is originally from Ohio and 26-years-old, to a karaoke night where she sang the song “Fergalicious” by Fergie. She also revealed that they had made plans to see each other again at a West Hollywood restaurant called Craig’s. Leviss went on to say she appreciates that her date is taller than her.

“I just enjoyed standing next to him at the bar. I was wearing the highest heels in my closet and I was still looking vertically up at him,” stated the 27-year-old.

Raquel Leviss Spoke About Her Date With Peter Madrigal

During the podcast episode, Leviss confirmed that she went on a date with SUR manager, Peter Madrigal. She shared that she plans on keeping their relationship platonic.

“I feel like Peter and I – I see him more of a friend,” stated the pageant queen.

She suggested, however, that she had a nice time while on the date.

“He made me laugh. I feel like Peter’s main objective is to make me giggle,” said Leviss.

James Kennedy Has a New Girlfriend

Leviss’ ex-fiance has a new girlfriend named Ally Lewber as reported by Us Weekly. While recording a February 2022 episode of his castmate Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kennedy shared whether he intended on having Lewber join the Bravo series if it is renewed for a tenth season.

“With [Lewber], I’m taking my time. She gets to choose what she wants to do with that whole situation, and then for me, it’s like, I have to decide as well,” shared Kennedy. “What I do know is I’m going to be doing me and I’m going to be f***** enjoying myself. Truly. Because honestly, after Raquel left, now it’s like I don’t have anyone to impress or please except for myself.”

Since meeting Lewber at the beginning of 2022, Kennedy has posted pictures of her on Instagram. For instance, on April 17, 2022, the reality television personality uploaded a photo that showed them posing with each other while attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“This is my favorite pic from night 1 💗,” read the post’s caption.

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance