Scheana Shay Questions Raquel Leviss’ ‘Scripted’ Podcast

Scheana Shay had some harsh words for Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and her upcoming iHeart podcast venture, titled “Rachel Goes Rogue.”

Speaking on her “Scheananigans” podcast in December 2023, Shay questioned a six-minute preview of Leviss’ pod, which will drop in full on January 8, 2024. “What is she going to talk about outside of that six and a half, seven minutes?” Shay asked. “What is episode 10 of ‘Rachel Goes Rogue’ going to be about?”

The six-minute preview of “Rachel Goes Rogue” was released on December 18. The audio clip featured Leviss talking about her headline-making cheating scandal with her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval and the fact that she was not in a “good mental place” while filming season 10 of the Bravo reality show. She stated that she has removed herself from all aspects of filming and the VPR world. Leviss also talked about how she is coping after seeking treatment for her mental health.

Scheana Shay Speculated that Raquel Leviss’ Podcast is Scripted

While Shay clarified that she did not listen to the preview of “Rachel Goes Rogue” and has no intention of ever listening to the podcast, she questioned if Leviss was sharing her thoughts off the cuff.

“I would love to see a video portion of the podcast instead of it not being only audio because that’s how you know it’s fully scripted,” Shay said. “If she’s going to do this then don’t just be reading a script behind a mic. Show your face.”

A trailer for “Rachel Goes Rogue” does show Leviss on camera. It is unclear if the full podcast will be released with video.

Leviss first teased her podcast in an interview on Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B With Bethenny” in August 2023. The veteran beauty pageant contestant, who took the brunt of the hate after being caught in the affair, told Frankel she believes there’s an “untapped” market for a podcast from the perspective of “the mistress.” In November 2023, Page Six reported that Leviss’ podcast will be produced by Frankel.

Other “Vanderpump Rules” Stars Questioned Why Leviss Didn’t Just Return to the Show

In the podcast preview, Leviss made it clear she will not be seen at all in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. Several of her co-stars have questioned that decision and the subsequent move to start a podcast instead.

Co-star Lala Kent addressed the situation on her “Give Them Lala” podcast, where she called Leviss’ podcast launch a “very stupid business move.” “She said time and time again she wanted to fade into the background. Since then, she has done Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, which was definitely a miss. And now she did not return to ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ Very stupid. And then she decides to start a podcast?” Kent said in December 2023. “Why after all of this, if this was the move you were gonna make, would you not come back to ‘Vanderpump Rules’?”

Fellow castmate Katie Maloney also weighed in to agree that Leviss should have just returned to “Vanderpump Rules” to share her side of the story. “It’s like, ‘Girl, why didn’t you just come back on the show?’” Maloney asked on the “Off the Vine” podcast on December 12. “She didn’t come back this season. I think if you want to tell your side, I think you should have just come back this season. And I think it would have gone probably a lot differently than she imagined it would have.”

