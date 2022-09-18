Scheana Shay Shares Strong Message About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star

Scheana Shay took to social media to celebrate her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star’s birthday with a bit of a pointed message in the caption.

Raquel Leviss celebrated her 28th birthday on September 12 and Shay posted a couple of photos of the two friends from their trip last month to Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico, where Shay and Brock Davies got married. The photo showed Shay in her rehearsal dress attire next to Leviss who was sporting a short pink strapless dress.

The caption caught some people’s attention as Shay wrote, “HBD to the sweetest soul I know! I will always have your back @raquelleviss.” Here is the post:

Shay’s comment about having Leviss’ back comes amid several reports that Leviss made out with their co-star, newly separated Tom Schwartz, at Shay and Davies’ wedding. Soon after that news broke, Leviss was linked to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders, who is married. Saunders’ wife Samantha posted about the alleged cheating on September 2.

Shay’s Post Came as Leviss Found Herself at the Center of Drama Over Some Alleged Hookups

Shay’s post comes as “Vanderpump Rules” is reportedly filming season 10 and Leviss has been in the news for her reported hookups. As Shay’s wedding to Davies was taking place in Mexico, reports began circulating that a hookup took place between Leviss and Tom Schwartz, who recently separated from Katie Maloney. According to those reports, Maloney apparently caught the two and yelled at them.

Leviss didn’t address the alleged hookup. Afterward, Page Six reported that a production source claimed that Maloney was blaming Shay for Leviss and Schwartz getting cozy. “Raquel and Schwartz 100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding,” the source shared with the publication. “Katie is mad at Scheana because she believes Scheana is responsible for Raquel and Schwartz hooking up.”

The source added, “Katie thinks Scheana’s encouragement gave Raquel and Schwartz the green light to explore a connection. She’s just annoyed because he decided to hook up with a girl in their circle of friends. She’s blaming Scheana.”

Earlier in September, Leviss was again the subject of speculation, this time of making out with a married man. Leviss was accused of hooking up with Saunders, Beauvais’ son, who works at Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas. Saunders’ wife Samantha wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I have found out he has made out with Raquel while filming @lisavanderpump & plans to continue to go on a date with Raquel while filming.”

Fans Had Some Comments About Shay’s Message for Leviss

Leviss commented on Shay’s Instagram post, “Thank you for the bday wishes!!” While many people simply wished Leviss a happy birthday in the comments, a few responded to Shay writing that she always had her co-star’s back.

“Except when it’s time to flip flop,” someone wrote. Another agreed, “Until you don’t and flip.” One person wrote, “Ya until next week.” Someone else commented, “Shots fired.”

One person ripped the reports that Leviss made out with Saunders, “Now you two have something in common. Both hooked up with a married man.” Someone else commented, “Why is she messing around with a married man? NOT OK!” One person wrote, “Sweetest?!?! Made out with an ex-husband from the same friend group, you’re ex’s good friend?!?!?”

