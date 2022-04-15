Scheana Shay Opens Up About Disagreements With Fiance

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Scheana Shay and her fiance Brock Davies got engaged in July 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter, Summer, in April 2021.

During an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay spoke about her and Davies’ relationship with her guests, Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Tommy Feight of “Shahs of Sunset” fame. The 36-year-old explained that she and Davies work from home. She shared that her fiance will get upset at her if she interrupts a meeting for his company, Homebody Live Fitness. She noted that she has difficulty deciphering if his meetings are important as he often has casual conversations with his co-founders.

“There are times where Brock is on a call when he’s talking to them, I also know them, I’ve become friends with these girls … I like these girls, so I don’t always necessarily take those conversations as seriously as when he’s on an investor’s call or when he has, you know, a hard meeting with some big wig from whatever, but there’s a lot of times where you’re talking to the girls and I feel like you’re just like bulls****** with them. And so, sometimes, I’ll like interrupt,” explained Shay.

She then shared that she “didn’t realize he was on an important call the other day,” as he was talking on the phone in their bedroom. Shay explained that she was showing her new housekeeper different areas of their house when she interrupted Davies talking to “a group of angel investors.”

“He was like ‘Honey!’ I’m like, ‘Oh sorry, I’ll be quiet!’” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Shay also noted that she will refrain from reacting to Davies when he is in a bad mood due to stress.

“I’m just am at the point too where I just won’t even react or I will lose my f***ing s***. It’s like one or the other, there’s like no arguing in between. I spent 10 years arguing on reality TV, I’m too old for that, I’m too tired for that. There’s too many more important things. So now when he acts like that it’s just like okay, are you done, cool?” shared Shay.

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Spoke About Their Disagreements in January 2022

During a January 2022 episode of her podcast, Davies and Shay spoke about having arguments while working from home. Davies shared that he gets frustrated when Shay asks him to look after Summer while he is working.

“It looks like Brock on the computer and sometimes on a phone call and I was like well this call doesn’t sound like super important, so like I’m going to ask you to hold Summer so I can pee,” stated Shay.

Davies then asserted that he does not appreciate that “there’s no boundaries.” He also noted that he watches Summer “when Scheana needs to get her work done and she tells [him] when.”

“You won’t hear from me until you’re finished. I won’t bring her into your room, I won’t ask you a question, I will just handle my stuff with Summer, I don’t intrude. ‘Cause I know I can handle it, I know I can go to the toilet with my child. I know I can do everything with my kid,” retorted the former rugby player.

Scheana Shay Revealed She Wants Another Child

While recording a March 2022 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies and Shay shared that they would be interested in having another child. Shay stated that she does not want to give Summer a sibling until she is “fully potty trained and talking at least a little bit.”

“Before we have another I want her to understand that a new sibling is coming into the picture and like she’s potty trained and I don’t want to be changing a newborn’s diapers and a toddler’s diapers,” shared the “Good As Gold” singer.

