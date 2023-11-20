Scheana Shay Says She Apologized for Bravo Star’s ‘Rude’ Behavior at BravoCon

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay shared she was unhappy with a Bravo star’s behavior at the 2023 BravoCon, held in Las Vegas, the weekend of November 3.

While recording the November 17 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside her guest “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff, Shay said she “witnessed one person being so extremely rude” to a BravoCon attendee. The “Good as Gold” singer suggested that the unnamed Bravo celebrity is on the “Vanderpump Rules” cast.

“I went up to the person and I apologized on [the Bravo star’s] behalf because I was like, ‘I don’t want this to be a reflection on all of us. I am so sorry. None of this is your fault.’ It was just like — I was blown away. And then other people were supporting that behavior. And I was just like ‘What is happening right now? They’re doing the best they can,'” said Shay.

Minkoff also shared that she does not “understand” Bravo celebrities “who are not willing to give back” to their fans.

“Like get off your high horse. Who do you think you are? At some point, you could have been on that end. We’re all just the same people. And so when I saw that, I clocked it, and I was like ‘Okay those are not my people. I don’t like those people,'” said the 40-year-old.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Jax Taylor Said He Saw a Bravo Star Was Being Aloof Toward Fans

Shay’s former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Jax Taylor shared he was unhappy with how a Bravo star behaved toward BravoCon 2023 attendees during the November 10 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” co-hosted by his wife, Brittany Cartwright. While Taylor opted to not name the specific reality television personality, he stated he “know[s] this person pretty well.” The father of one also said he believed the individual should have been nicer to fans during the Las Vegas convention.

“I was kind of like, ‘These people paid so much money to be there, to see you.’ There was one person in particular that I saw when I was walking by that was almost — couldn’t be bothered. That didn’t want to take a picture,” said the father of one. “I’m like, ‘These people pay your bills.’ You’re not a talented actor where you’re signed by Paramount or Sony in a movie. That’s a whole different thing. You are solely hear because the people want you here.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed ‘Rude’ Bravo Celebrities in a November 2023 Interview

In a November 2023 interview with E! News, Minkoff stated that she encountered “so many” rude “Real Housewives” stars during BravoCon 2023. While recording the November 16 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga‘s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” Minkoff clarified that the unnamed Bravo stars were not rude to her, but rather to fans.

“It was not clear — people weren’t like rude to me. I saw people being rude to other people,” explained Minkoff.

Minkoff stated that she did not appreciate the behavior because Bravo celebrities are at BravoCon for “a reason.” Gorga agreed with the RHOBH star, stating, “For sure.”

“You just know it’s time to smile, take the photos, put it on. Like, be in the mood for the next 72 hours,” continued the RHONJ personality.

According to Us Weekly, “Southern Charm” star Olivia Flowers revealed she found Minkoff’s behavior to be “rude” during the 2023 BravoCon.

“I thought she was rude,” wrote Flowers in the comments section of an E! News Instagram post.