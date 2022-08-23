SEE IT: Scheana Shay Bit in the Face Ahead of Wedding

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies will be married any minute but in the time they spent getting ready for their big day, Scheana revealed that she had been bit in the face.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star has been enjoying her time in Mexico since she arrived in Cancun with her family days ago. However, when she shared a video of herself getting ready to walk down the aisle, she had a handful of bites on her face, primarily on her nose.

“It’s all happening,” Shay said in a video, holding up her forearm where she has those words tattooed. In another video, she promoted her new lash line, saying that she had chosen to wear the “Moon” lashes for her special day. In that video, Shay could be seen with at least four bites on the bridge of her nose.

Shay Said She Was Bitten by ‘Sand Flies’

Scheana doing IG lash sponcon on her wedding day … god bless her pic.twitter.com/f3zclBlPHr — shannon (@bigbrainbaddie) August 23, 2022

During her time by the water, Shay was bitten by sand flies.

“Wedding glam is starting. I have some sand fly bites on my face. My hair’s not done yet,” Shay said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

The bites will be covered by makeup when Shay walks down the aisle, but the red, pimple-like bumps are hard to miss. The bites can also be very uncomfortable as they can be very itchy.

“Sand fly bites can cause small red bumps and blisters that may itch and swell. Antiseptic and soothing lotions will help ease itching and prevent infections from developing,” Health.com reports.

Sand fly bites are generally not life-threatening and will go away on their own. Bites can occur anywhere on the body, though Shay appears to have gotten attacked in the most inopportune place at the most inopportune time.

Fans Are Anticipating the First Photos From Shay & Davies’ Wedding Day

As the day has progressed, fans have been anxiously awaiting the first photos from Shay and Davies’ nuptials. The whole “Vanderpump Rules” gang is in Cancun and Bravo cameras are capturing every last special moment. The footage will air at some point during VPR season 10.

While some people are excited for Shay, others seem annoyed.

“I love this look. I hope her wedding dress is something like this and not some gaudy monstrosity lol,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about one of Shay’s pre-wedding looks.

“Can’t believe she’s having another big wedding,” someone else wrote, adding two eye roll emoji.

“I can’t wait for the future custody battle, where she has to pay Broke child support. Her prenup won’t get her out of that! We all know it’s coming,” a third person added.

“HoneyIDo…Not really want to see this season 10. Sorry Schena. I still wish you the best though,” read another comment.

“Best of luck to what I assume will be a perfect wedding and reception without any problems at all from friends, family, or the bride and groom,” a fifth Redditor said, sarcastically.

