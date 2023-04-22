‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Addresses Shady Comment About Co-Star’s Date

Scheana Shay shaded Katie Maloney’s date, but she later felt bad about it.

On the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 episode “Mistress in Distress,” the “Good as Gold” singer reacted to Maloney’s first outing with a new guy since her divorce from Tom Schwartz.

After Maloney introduced her date Satchel Clendenin to a group of co-stars, Shay admitted it was strange seeing her with someone else after 12 years with Schwartz.

Clendenin, who had longish, curly hair, appeared to be attentive to Maloney as they sat with her friends at a bar. But in a confessional, Shay made a snarky comment about him.

“It’s weird seeing Katie with this mactor, shaggy dog-looking motherf***er,” Shay said. “I mean, he looks like he just got groomed at Vanderpump Dogs.”

Scheana Shay Admitted She Felt Bad About Her Comment About Katie Maloney’s Date

At the time the scene was filmed in the summer of 2022, Shay and Maloney were going through a rocky patch. They have since come together in support of their mutual friend, Arian Madix amid the “Vanderpump Rules’ cheating scandal involving her ex, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss.

During an April 19, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Shay admitted she felt bad knowing Maloney would hear her comments when the episode aired.

“What’s funny is I actually asked Lala [Kent] about this and I think there was so much else happening in the episode that she didn’t really react to it that much,” Shay told host Andy Cohen. “But when I found out Katie and Lala were watching the rest of the episodes together before the reunion to prep or whatever together, I was like, ‘Oh My God, there’s one comment I made. Please let me know if she’s offended.’”

“And I don’t think that was the worst thing that happened in that episode, so I hope it was okay,” Shay added.

But fans thought the comment was mean. In a Reddit thread, some viewers called for “Justice for Satchel.” Others compared the actor to a young Kenny G, Weird Al Yankovic, and a young Josh Groban.

“I’m feeling really bad for this guy. He seems incredibly sweet and he’s got a nice face. Imagine going on tv for the first time and then hearing everyone make fun of your looks?” one Redditor wrote.

“I thought this was incredibly TACKY! You’re a grown a** woman, making fun of the looks of kind young man who isn’t a cast member on this show!” another wrote on Instagram.

“As long as he is good to Katie that’s all that matters. Weird Al look alike is still 10000000 better then Schwartz lol,” another chimed in.

Clendenin seemed to respond to Shay’s comments as well. In a now-expired post on his Instagram story, he posted a photo of a poodle around the time the episode aired.

Tom Schwartz Admitted He Liked Satchel Clendenin

After Maloney brought Clendenin around her friends, her ex-husband. Tom Schwartz, admitted that he liked him. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Schwartz said, “I got to meet him briefly. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, but I liked him… I liked him and I just want Katie to be happy.”

“I will support whoever she wants to date as long as they’re not an a**hole,” he added. “Of course on some level it kind of stings but I just want Katie to be happy. You know what I mean?”

According to BravoTV.com, Maloney teased her romance with Clendenin as “casual,” but by December 2022 she confirmed she was single.

