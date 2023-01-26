Scheana Shay Addresses Speculation She Was Demoted to a ‘Friend’

Scheana Shay took to social media to clarify her role on season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” as some wondered whether the OG cast member had been demoted to a “friend” role.

Shay reassured fans that she’s still a “main” cast member while also commenting on her minimal appearance in the latest promo clip for VPR. On January 18, Shay posted on her Instagram the sultry promo video for season 10 set to a cover of Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack,” which she captioned, “#PumpRules is bringing sexy back Feb. 8th on @BravoTV … don’t blink or you might miss me!” she added with a tongue out emoji.

The clip saw the main cast members for the season posing in their glam looks for the show’s intro scenes, with a lot of focus on cast members like Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent and Ariana Madix. Each cast member was featured in a couple of clips, except Shay and James Kennedy who only made one brief appearance each.

Someone asked Shay in the comments, “What was that little blip? No shade intended but are you a ‘friend’ of the show this season?” The “Good As Gold” singer replied, “I was wondering the same thing lol. No, I’m just as main as always.”

The cast for season 10 of VPR consists of Lisa Vanderpump, Sandoval, Kent, Madix, Shay, Kennedy, Katie Maloney and Raquel Leviss, along with friends Charli Burnett, Kristina Kelly and Ally Lewber.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Scheana Shay Also Isn’t Featured Much in the Trailer for Season 10 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Shay also has some brief appearances in the trailer, and although she didn’t seem involved in a lot of the drama, she was seen discussing it on multiple occasions.

The trailer starts with Maloney and Schwartz discussing their divorce as the clip cuts to Schwartz kissing Leviss. In the background, Shay’s voice is heard asking, “Did you see Schwartz and Raquel make out?” Later in the trailer, Shay also brings up to Sandoval that Maloney mentioned that he was in an “open relationship” with Madix.

Beyond that, there are a couple of scenes hinting at Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies, including the two holding hands at the altar.

Scheana Shay Also Discussed the Cast Photos & Said Her Eyebrow Got Edited Out

Play

Your First Look at Vanderpump Rules Season 10! | Bravo Watch the premiere of Vanderpump Rules, February 8th on Bravo. Watch full episodes in the free Bravo app and on Peacock. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: bravo.app.link/kv1IaQR1Hjb ►► VISIT BRAVO’S OFFICIAL SITE: bravo.ly/Official #Bravo #PumpRules #SeasonPremiere About Vanderpump Rules: It’s the dawn of a new age with babies, engagements, and new businesses… 2023-01-09T22:55:18Z

Shay previously spoke about the promo for season 10 when she called out her cast photo for editing out a part of her eyebrow. When the season was announced and the photos released, Shay said, “I want to know who the f*** edited them. I’m missing an eyebrow!”

She said she saw other photos from the photoshoot and confirmed that her “eyebrow was there.” She also shaded her co-stars’ cast photos and said they were all unnecessarily edited, with all of them looking very filtered.

Despite that, the OG cast member shared her excitement for the 10th season and said it felt like a return to the “old show” that fans know and love after a couple of “different” seasons.

Shay’s comments come after her new husband Davies revealed that he will be in a reduced role in season 10. The Australian native explained that he “took a step back” and is in a more “minor role” due to the changes between season 9 during the pandemic and all the events taking place in season 10.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’