Scheana Shay Addresses VPR Alum’s Claim She Approached Her for a Sexual Encounter

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is addressing claims made by her former castmate, Billie Lee, who left the series in 2019.

On the February 16 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay reacted to comments Lee made during a February 7 episode of her podcast, “Billie and the Kid,” where she interviewed Tom Sandoval. During the interview, Sandoval was prompted to share if he would want a sexual encounter, kill, or marry Shay, his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, or his co-star Lala Kent. Lee interjected that Shay “invited [her] to a threesome before.” Lee stated, however, that she was not interested in the idea.

During the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Shay stated that Lee had misrepresented a conversation they had in “Vanderpump Rules” season 6. The mother of one suggested she intended to compliment Lee by sharing that her then-boyfriend, Robert Valletta, found her attractive.

“Billie saying that I approached her for a threesome is inaccurate. I did have a conversation with her at gay pride season 6. And I had made a comment about my then boyfriend saying that if I ever wanted to have a threesome with him, he would like to have one with me and Billie,” stated Shay.

Shay also said she told Lee she did not want to have a sexual encounter with her and Valletta. She explained that she believes “threesomes can get tricky if one person is getting a little more attention” when two of the individuals are in a relationship.

“I think she maybe took that conversation as that’s how I was approaching her to have one. But no. My then boyfriend was interested in one. But her and I were not,” said Shay.

S cheana Shay Discussed What Fans Can Expect From Her in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During a January 2024 interview with Extra TV, Shay discussed the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” She shared that viewers will see her and her husband, Brock Davies navigate their different parenting styles while raising their 2-year-old daughter, Summer Moon.

“I think that’s a big thing with Brock and I this season is just navigating parenting a toddler. When you have parenting differences. And different styles and whatnot,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Explained Why She Wanted to be More Open About Her Marriage With Brock Davies

Shay made similar comments about filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 in a January 2024 interview on the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast. She stated that she decided to be more honest about her and Davies’ marriage. She explained that she was not always forthcoming about issues in her past relationships.

“I finally just decided that I’m not perfect. No one is perfect. And it’s okay to show the imperfections. I feel like for so many seasons I was like guilty of only trying to show the pretty side,” said Shay.

She also explained that she believed some viewers may relate to her and Davies’ relationship.

“We have a very real marriage. We are parents who deal with differences. And how we want to parent. Him and my mom butt heads. And we butt heads. But that’s okay,” stated Shay.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.