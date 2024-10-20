Bravo Star Says She ‘Can’t Carry Another Baby’ After Welcoming First Child in 2021

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay said her doctors have discouraged her from getting pregnant.

During an October 18 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay shared that she has chosen to not get pregnant again. She said that her husband, Brock Davies, the father of her 3-year-old daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, “really wants to expand [their] family.” She said, however, that it would be unsafe for her to have another pregnancy. Shay referenced that she was diagnosed with HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets) syndrome after she had Summer in 2021. In addition, Shay referenced that Davies has two estranged children, Winter and Eli, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

“As much as I want to give Summer a sibling she can grow up with — like she has two older siblings in Australia from his previous marriage, but they are not in her life, unfortunately, I also had HELLP syndrome and I’m very high-risk and now going in to turning 40, I can’t carry another baby. My doctor’s like ‘Absolutely not.’ Adoption or surrogacy are the options that we have,” said Shay on her podcast episode.

Scheana Shay Mentioned Possibly Having More Children on an August 2024 Episode of Her Podcast

Shay mentioned her plans to have more children during an August 2024 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She said she did not know if she would like to give Summer a younger sibling because of her anxiety surrounding parenthood. She also said she was not sure if she could get pregnant again. Shay stated, however, that she and Davies are “going to just take the next steps to see about fertilizing the eggs” she had frozen.

“[We will] see if we have any embryos. That’s as far mentally as I can go … We have the consult today. And then we need to get the eggs transferred over to new facility,” said Shay during the August 2024 podcast episode. “But I know because we do have to go the surrogate route it’s going to be a year and a half, two years before we would even have a baby. So hopefully, by then I’m mentally a little stronger.”

Scheana Shay Spoke About the Effects of Having Summer

In an October 2022 interview on the “Coupleish” podcast, Shay and Davies discussed potentially having more children together. She said her HELLP diagnosis and subsequent five-day intensive care unit stay made her feel as though she has PTSD.

“Emotionally, I genuinely feel like I have PTSD from that because now that our daughter is about to turn a year and a half, and [Davies] really wants another and I’m like not now but not one fiber in my body wants another baby, possibly ever. But I’m like maybe we go surrogate, maybe adopt,” said Shay during the “Coupleish” episode.

Shay, who has been open about her OCD diagnosis, said being a mother is “the scariest job [she] will ever do in [her] entire life.”

Brock Davies Discussed His Relationship With His Eldest Children in 2023

Davies opened up about his relationship with his eldest children in a January 2024 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.”

Davies referenced that Winter and Eli live in Australia with their mother and stepfather. He said he decided to not visit his eldest children during his December 2023 trip to Australia. Davies suggested his son and older daughter were not ready to have a relationship with him.

“There’s trauma there that needs to be mended. And then my actions on my side, I need to keep turning up and show them that I am the dad that I want to be. And that they want to be around,” said Davies.

He also said he would like to give fans a positive update about his dynamic with his eldest children.

“I wish I could tell everybody, we’re meeting up, we’re doing this. But it is going to take time. We’re dealing with kids. They are going from preschool to high school,” said Davies to his wife. “There is a bunch of things changing in their life, and I don’t want to be another one in there. I think they have a loving dad, a half-sister, and a beautiful family. So right now, that’s not their priority [to see me], and I understand that.”