Scheana Shay Looks So Different in Jonas Brothers Music Video

Scheana Shay is best known for starring in the hit Bravo series “Vanderpump Rules.” Before appearing on the reality television show, the 36-year-old had roles on scripted series like “Greek,” “90210,” and “Jonas,” which starred Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, per IMDb. In “Jonas” season 1, episode 3, Shay played a pizza delivery person named Maria, who the Jonas Brothers wanted to date. The episode, which premiered in 2009 on the Disney Channel, included a music video for the song titled “Pizza Girl.” In the music video, Shay wore a chef jacket and prepared a pizza with miniature versions of the Jonas Brothers on it. The mother of one looked different than how she currently appears. Her eyebrows were thinner and less arched. Her smile also had a distinct look as the music video was filmed before she got veneers.





While speaking to People magazine in 2019, Shay discussed filming “Jonas” season 1, episode 3. She recalled that Nick seemed apprehensive during “one scene.”

“I remember that Nick was like 16 at the time and there was one scene where I had to grab his hand and pull him from one set to the next and he was like so nervous. Here I am I’m like 23 and you’re 16 so I’m being very careful,” recalled the Bravo star.

Scheana Shay Shared Her Plans if ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Does Not Get Renewed

During a March episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay and her fiance Brock Davies, who is the father of her 11-month-old child Summer, shared their thoughts about “Vanderpump Rules.” The couple revealed their plans if the show does not get picked up for a tenth season. Davies noted that he would like to live part-time in his home country, Australia. He also stated that he would continue to work on his home fitness app, Homebody Live Fitness.

Shay, who studied broadcast journalism while attending Azusa Pacific University, shared that she would like to be an entertainment news reporter.

“I’ve always wanted to really get into entertainment news hosting or just like any type of news or talk show, I would love to do that eventually. I’ve even had my manager put some feelers out for just like correspondence roles and stuff right now for little things like E! or Entertainment Tonight or Extra. That’s what I really want to do,” shared the reality television personality.

Scheana Shay Discussed Wedding Planning

While recording the March “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, Shay and Davies shared information about their upcoming nuptials. Shay shared that she has had difficulty refining her guest list. She referenced that she was previously married to Mike Shay and had an elaborate ceremony.

“That’s the hardest thing because I want to invite everybody, budget wise it doesn’t make sense. I already had a big wedding, I’m not doing that again. And it’s just – it’s unnecessary,” said Shay.

She then revealed that she is considering having a separate celebration after her wedding ceremony.

“Maybe we have a post-wedding celebration in L.A. that everyone else can come to something where it’s like we’re not having to front the cost,” stated the mother of one.

