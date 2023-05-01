‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Rocks Wild Looks at Stagecoach: PHOTOS

Scheana Shay went all out for Stagecoach. Two weeks after showcasing multiple outfits at Coachella, the “Vanderpump Rules” star rocked more looks at the Stagecoach Festival, which was held from April 28- 30 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, and featured singers Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown and more.

Shay, 37, tagged multiple boutiques as she posed in several outfits throughout the music festival weekend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay Wore an Animal-Print Pantsuit to Stagecoach

In a photo posted to Instagram, Shay posed with her husband, Brock Davies, in front of a whiskey barrel prop. The Bravo star wore a zebra-print crop top and matching pants, with boots and a cowboy hat.

“About last night … 🤠 Stagecoach, Jameson & friends,” she captioned the post.

“Ahhh scheana!! Love the outfit!” commented former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright.

“Obsessed with your outfit!” added “Love Island” alum Mackenzie Dipman.

“Your hair, your outfit and you!!!!!! Obsessed with you cowgirl 💕💕💕,” added Shay’s friend, real estate guru Jenny Ting.

On her Instagram story, Shay shared photos of some of her other looks. The “Good as Gold” singer posed in a brown and red two-piece pantsuit and boots and tagged Pretty Little Thing and String Ting.

In another pic, Shay wore a black fringed top and shorts paired with silver cowboy boots. She tagged White Fox Boutique for the look. Shay also tagged pals Elaine Ratner and “The Bachelor” alum Jasmine Goode in videos from the weekend.

Scheana Shay Made a Statement at Stagecoach in 2022

Shay loves a music festival, so it’s no surprise that she attended the 2022 Stagecoach Festival as well.

In photos posted to Instagram in April 2022, Shay posed with her husband, as well as her former friend Raquel Leviss, and her sister-in-law Nicole Davies at the festival. At the time, Shay showed off looks that included yellow fringed shorts with a matching jacket and boots, a zebra-print minidress with white cowboy boots, and another look that featured high-waisted black shorts with a corset-style crop top—all with the appropriate matching cowboy hats.

“Yeeeeehaw,” she captioned her post.

Shay later posted a YouTube video to detail her Stagecoach adventure, which included an unexpected delay.

“We get in the car to drive to Palm Springs for Stagecoach and my car died on the side of the freeway,” the mom of one revealed. Shay added that her pal Jamie Lynne lent her her Range Rover, but when after they drove the 100 miles to Palm Springs, they realized they didn’t have the key – so they had to Uber the key to them so they could re-start the car.

“So I’m ready for Stagecoach we’re gonna have some drinks, we’re gonna listen to some country music,” she said, after explaining her long journey to the festival location.

Later, Shay posted from the festival grounds wearing her zebra-print dress. “It’s country time,” she said, adding, “I’m not even a big country music fan, but I love a good festival.”

