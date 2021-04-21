Scheana Shay Shares Emotional Pregnancy Post Days Before Due Date

Scheana Shay shared an emotional pregnancy post days before she is due to give birth to a baby girl with her boyfriend Brock Davies, and she received responses from several of her Vanderpump Rules castmates, both past and present.

The Bravo star, who is due April 24, shared a photo from her maternity photoshoot as she reflected on her long journey to welcome her “rainbow baby” less than a year after she suffered a devastating miscarriage. In a new Instagram post, Scheana posed in a sheer, mesh dress that showed off her third-trimester bump. The mom-to-be captioned the glam shot as a “pregnancy appreciation post.” Scheana wrote that she is “beyond grateful” for what has been a nearly year-long journey.

“I first found out I was pregnant last May, which sadly ended in a miscarriage the following month,” Scheana wrote. “Just 5 weeks later, I was blessed with my rainbow baby. To the baby I lost, thank you for showing me how badly I wanted to be a mom and I truly believe you will come back to me in my next pregnancy.”

Scheana added that she was blessed to have a pregnancy during which she felt good most of the time.

“To my rainbow baby girl, thank you for blessing me with the most amazing pregnancy I ever could’ve imagined,” she wrote. “Not one day of morning sickness, filled with energy, and although the heartburn has been real, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I cannot wait to hold you in my arms and I will always and forever protect you.

Scheana Received Reaction From Two Surprising ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars

Scheana’s touching post received plenty of reaction from her social media followers. Many of whom could relate to her story of having a “rainbow baby” following a miscarriage.

“So many tears reading this!” one fan wrote. “Love you so much your baby is so lucky to have you as mommy!”

The post also garnered the attention of several Vanderpump Rules stars. In addition to comments from new mother Brittany Cartwright and last season’s Vanderpump Rules newcomer Charli Burnett, Scheana’s post was rewarded with a reaction from Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent. Both new moms posted a series of heart emoji in response to Scheana’s post.

Several fans responded to the reality stars’ heart-filled comments to Scheana and noted that they “loved” their response to her post. Others seemed to think that motherhood could be what brings the former friends all back together.

“It’s great seeing you all become mums…” one fan wrote.

Scheana Previously Revealed that She Stopped Following Stassi & Lala On Social Media

Last year, Scheana revealed that she ended her “friendships” with both Stassi and Lala. In fact, they were just about the only two Vanderpump Rules ladies who didn’t attend Scheana’s baby shower last month.

The “Good as Gold” singer also told Us Weekly, “I unfollowed Lala” on social media. She explained that she was tired of “forcing” a friendship with the Give Them Lala Beauty founder and predicted they’d never be friends again.

Scheana also revealed that she had it out with Stassi after the former SURver suggested they remain “surface level” in regards to their relationship.

“So, I was like, ‘You know what Stassi, we’ve been surface level for year,” Scheana told Us. “I’m fine continuing that way. I wish you nothing but the best.’ And I just went and unfollowed her because you know what, I don’t follow people that I’m not friends with.”

Bit now that all three women will be mothers at the same time, even Scheana admitted things could change. While speaking on TMRW x Today, she first predicted that “where everyone kind of stands now will probably stick,” but then added, ‘It is this crazy group of us and you know, it’s a roller coaster. So you never know.”

“So many kids are about to come into this world and that can bring people close again too so we’ll just have to stay tuned and see,” Scheana added.

