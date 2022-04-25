Fans Rip Scheana Shay for Summer Moon First Birthday Party

Fans take to Reddit to slam “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay for extravagant first birthday for Summer Moon.

It’s been a busy few months for “Vanderpump Rules” babies as fans have seen first birthday celebrations for Stassi Schroeder’s daughter Hartford, Lala Kent’s daughter Ocean, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s son Cruz and now Shay’s daughter Summer Moon.

But the fans have noticed some things about the party they aren’t happy with.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Slammed Scheana Shay for ‘Material Excess, the Instagram Aesthetics, Cuteification of Every F***Ing Thing’ for Summer Moon’s First Birthday Party

Fans took to Reddit to comment about the party in a thread titled, “Summer Moon turns 1” which featured several screengrabs of photos and videos from the event.

“I am sick of this whole cultural period- the material excess, the Instagram aesthetics, cuteification of every f***ing thing, literal garbage on top of garbage styled to be photographed and then dumped in a landfill, all this sponsored s***, all the excess packaging,” someone wrote. “Aesthetically / visually it’s BORING and just not cute anymore. Ethically in terms of the NEEDLESS WASTE and the environmental impact it’s gross! Thank you Schena and your desperate need to ‘win’ everything for really highlighting how ethically and aesthetically bankrupt you and your Instagram ilk are. OVER IT. Can we move on please?”

“You can’t use a straw or plastic bag in California but you can have 10,000 balloons for a one-year-old’s birthday party,” someone commented.

“I’m not understanding all the ‘merch’ at these parties? Like yes I get they’re sponsored. Good for them. But the merch stands are so bizzare to me,” someone wrote.

“But seriously, is this a child’s birthday or a marketing opportunity?” a fan asked.

“I mean, this entire child’s life has been an advertisement, right from her pregnancy announcement. I respect Sheana’s hustle but I just think it’s all so strange,” someone said.

“Something to make sure there are no beaches left by the time Summer Moon and her friends can go away for spring break?” a fan wrote.

“These over the top first birthdays are bizarre to me as well,” someone commented.

“I think it looks tacky, like can’t you afford your daughters party without having to hawk shite,” a fan wrote.

“Paid for on 4 credit cards,” a fan joked, referencing the engagement ring from last season. “I’m sure Broke’s other kids appreciate the spectacle considering their own dead beat father didn’t even bother to send child support or a birthday card for the last 8 years,” someone else pointed out.

Fans Thought Scheana Shay Was Trying to Upstage Lala Kent’s Party for Ocean ‘This Is Def a Competition Between Hers and Lalas Kids Parties’

Several fans compared the other “Vanderpup Rules” babies first birthday parties

“I never thought Stassi’s kid would have the most low key birthday party,” someone wrote.

“All of these Vanderpump Baby parties look the same time to me. Like when you get a Tumblr or WordPress layout template and swap out the photos. So your site looks exactly like someone else’s but with a different color scheme,” someone pointed out.

“jax/brittney, lala and scheana all used the same party planner. so yes you’re spot on lol,” someone pointed out. “That was my thought as well.. looks just like Ocean’s party in slightly different colors,” someone wrote.

“They’re not for the kids, they’ll have no memory of it and have no clue to what’s happening. Its all for the parents really. It’s absurd honestly,” someone wrote.

“This is def a competition between hers and Lalas kids parties lol,” someone wrote.

