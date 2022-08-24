Scheana Shay’s Daughter Summer Moon Matches Her Wedding Look in Sweet Flower Girl Dress

Scheana Shay was a beautiful bride for her wedding to Brock Davies, but the newlywed couple’s own daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, stole the show.

The veteran “Vanderpump Rules” star tied the knot with her fiancé of one year in an outdoor ceremony at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico on August 23, 2022.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars were in attendance, including Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, who served as bridesmaids, and Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, who were groomsmen, according to People. The wedding party also included Davies’ best friend Charlie Jones and the bride’s sister, Cortney van Olphen, 16-month-old Summer was a standout as the flower girl.

Here’s what you need to know about the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s wedding:

Summer Davies Was the Flower Girl in Her Parents’ Wedding

In photos from the wedding posted to Instagram, Summer Moon was photographed wearing a white lace dress with tulle overlay after she walked down the aisle as flower girl. The toddler also wore white Mary Janes with bows on them and had her hair in two pigtails.

According to Page Six, Summer’s dress was created by “Gown and Out in Beverly Hills” designer Pol’ Atteau and matched her mom’s custom, white lace, crystal and pearl embellished gown. The little girl “waltzed” down the aisle ahead of her mama, the outlet reported.

A second photo showed Summer in her mom’s arms as she prepared for her flower girl duties.

Fans reacted to the sweet photos of Summer, with some calling them “precious.”

“Her daughter is freaking cute,” another fan wrote of the former SUR waitress’s child.

“So cute love Summer,” another fan wrote.

In a July 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Brock described Summer as a “flower girl in training” and revealed she had been practicing for her important wedding duties. “We bought off Amazon this little basket and then petals, and we’re teaching her to throw the petals,” he told the outlet last month. “She’s gotta dial it in. So, we’ve got sessions every day.”

Scheana told People she taught her baby girl how to throw the petals while walking in extensive practice sessions. “[We] knew she would be adorable no matter what,” the bride added.

Brock Davies & Scheana Shay Wanted the Wedding to Be Kid-Friendly For Summer & Other Little Ones

Summer wasn’t the only kid in attendance for the wedding festivities. Former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were guests at the destination wedding, along with their 1-year-old son, Cruz. Luckily, the resort ended up being the perfect place for Summer and other little ones.

“They had everything I wanted: the glass platform over the pool, a lazy river, a little water park,” Scheana told People of the luxury resort. “It was family-friendly and it just felt right. We needed something that would be good for [Summer] and also fun for our guests.”

In a video of a pre-wedding party posted on Instagram, Summer was seen having fun with her dad on a pool swing and later banging on light-up drums that splashed water alongside her parents as music played.

