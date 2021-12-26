Scheana Shay Recreates Maternity Photoshoot With Daughter Summer Moon

Scheana Shay posed for stunning photos with her baby girl—and they looked a little familiar.

The 36-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star traveled to Hawaii to recreate her maternity photoshoot from early 2021. But this time, Scheana was with both her fiancé, Brock Davies, and their 7-month-old daughter, Summer Moon, for the magical photo session.

In the caption to a series of photos shared to her Instagram page, Scheana wrote, “Aloha. It’s been so magical coming back to the place where we last were with @summermoon in my belly! Recreated some magic with @denison_photography.”

In the photos, the Bravo star was holding baby Summer as they wore matching white and orange “haku” floral crowns while posing by the ocean. Scheana tagged the photos at Disney Aulani Resort, which is located in Kapolei, Hawaii.

It is unclear exactly when Scheana and her family traveled to Hawaii for the photoshoot. The Bravo star did a virtual appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” last week and said she and Brock have no plans to travel to Australia to see his two other children due to the new COVID-19 variant.

Fans & Celebrity Friends Reacted to the New Photos

Scheana’s new photos received a big reaction from fans and famous friends. In the comment section, the “Good as Gold” singer’s former co-star Stassi Schroeder noted how much baby Summer looks like her mama.

“Ohhh my goodness. Y’all are identical. And so beautiful,” Stassi wrote.

“I love this so muchhh,” wrote ex “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute.

“Ahhh such a precious moment,” added “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Krystal Nielson.

“Omg I cant get over these photos !!!! What a magical moment,” another fan added.

In Early 2020, Scheana Posed For a Maternity Shoot Manoa Falls in Oahu, Hawaii

Two months before she was due to give birth to her baby, Scheana and Brock went on a romantic “babymoon” to Hawaii. At the time, the mom-to-be posed for maternity photos in the tropical setting.

In pics shared to her Instagram page, Scheana cradled her belly while wearing a crown of tropical flowers and a white lace cover-up as she posed by a waterfall. She also posed with Brock in some of the photos.

At the time of the babymoon photoshoot, some followers criticized the expectant mom for traveling when the COVID-19 pandemic was still at a high alert. According to Screenrant, Scheana addressed critics who told her the unnecessary travel was irresponsible, especially while she was pregnant. The Bravo star noted that she understood the risks and told fans that she had been tested before the flight and that she would be flying from California to Hawaii in first class, which she considered safer.

“When is covid gonna go away? It’s not,” Scheana clapped back on Twitter as she defended her decision to fly to Hawaii.

Scheana came away from the pre-baby trip with a portfolio of magical photos to mark her pregnancy, and nearly a year later – with the pandemic still going – she has matching pics with baby Summer.

