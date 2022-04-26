Scheana Shay Throws Rainbow-Themed 1st Birthday Party for Daughter Summer Moon

Scheana Shay and her fiancé Brock Honey Davies had an epic party for their daughter, Summer Moon’s, first birthday, and the theme was one that won’t surprise fans of the couple.

Shay and Davies welcomed their first child together on April 26, 2021. Summer was one of four babies born during the “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom of that year.

During her pregnancy, Shay referred to her daughter as her “rainbow baby.” Shortly after suffering a devastating miscarriage in 2020, Shay became pregnant with Summer. In an Instagram post shared during her pregnancy, she told fans that she was blessed with her “rainbow baby” just five weeks after her miscarriage. “To my rainbow baby girl, thank you for blessing me with the most amazing pregnancy I ever could’ve imagined,” she wrote just before Summer’s birth.

Summer’s 1st Birthday Party Was a Rainbow Theme

It’s no surprise that Shay and Davies celebrated Summer’s first birthday with a rainbow theme – and they pulled out all the stops with the help of a top party planner and a ton of vendors.

In a slideshow shared by the Modern Kids Play Co. Instagram account, the “Vanderpump Rules” star posed with her daughter in front of a personalized pink ball pit during the backyard party.

A second pic showed baby Summer Moon feeding her dad some of her personal-sized rainbow birthday cake. Next up was a display of dresses and other vendor merch, and a large pink bouncy castle.

All of the vendors that helped with the party were tagged in the post, including party planners Picnic_and_Petal and Glitz and Gather, florist Lovestruck Blooms, as well as several bakeries, party favor shops, and party décor businesses.

On her Instagram story, Shay also showed off a poolside balloon arch created by Balloon Dazzle as well as an adult bar setup featuring “Summer Water” drinks.

Shay and some of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss, and former co-star Kristen Doute also had fun jumping in the bounce house.

This Was the 4th Vanderpump Rules Kiddie Party This Year

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast has been keeping busy with kiddies parties this year. In January, former cast member Stassi Schroeder threw an elegant birthday party as her daughter, Hartford, turned one, and attendees included fellow new moms Shay, Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent.

In March, Kent had a sea-themed first birthday party for her daughter, Ocean, which was also attended by all of the new parents and was even held in Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s backyard, according to People.

And on April 16, Cartwright and Taylor hosted an elaborate baseball-themed first birthday party for their son, Cruz, that transformed their Valley Village backyard into a ballpark.

Cartwright seemed to be the most on the ball when it came to the party planning. In an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, she revealed that she had her son’s party planned well before Schroeder started planning Hartford’s birthday in January.

“I’ve had Cruz’s birthday party planned for months already,” Cartwright said in early 2022. “Stassi was cracking up at me because she didn’t even know what she was going to do for Hartford. And I already have everything picked out for Cruz.”

