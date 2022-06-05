Vanderpump Rules Star Slammed for Comments About Erika Jayne

There is a lot of overlap in the Bravo universe, with stars from various shows appearing on other franchises or commenting on their favorite cast members. “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay recently spilled on some of her favorite Housewives stars and her comments about “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Erika Jayne got some heat from fans.

In the May 27 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” the VPR star chatted with Sara Gretzky & Natalie Buck from The Netchicks Podcast and they got on the subject of the new season of RHOBH.

Shay was asked who was her favorite Housewife from the current season of RHOBH and she replied, “Ooh, I mean, I’ve met most of them in person as well. So like I love them all individually because they’ve all been just so incredible every time I’ve met them.” She then went on to add, “I saw Erika at BravoCon and she had complimented…” Shay began, as her guests interjected, “I love her!” Shay then replied, “Oh I love her. No, I love all of them.”

Fans Said Shay’s Take Was ‘Disappointing’ But ‘Not That Surprising’

Some “Vanderpump Rules” fans weren’t too pleased to hear that Shay is a fan of Jayne’s. One person took to Reddit to share a screenshot of the podcast and wrote, “Scheanna and whoever the Netchicks are were discussing how much they love Erika from RHOBH in this podcast. Not that I loved Scheanna before, but it really changes my perception on people when they minimise the immorality of Erika and fangirl over her.”

One person replied, “Scheana never fails to disappoint us.” Another person wrote, “Both Lala [Kent] and Scheana loving Erika is really not that surprising since they’re all so terrible lol.” Someone wrote that, “The downfall of Erika Jane is so massive” while another added, “Aaaaand more proof that Scheana sucks.”

Someone said that Kent, who spoke about the drama between Sutton Stracke and Jayne on season 11, and Shay “love [Jayne’s] fake a** image she created. Lala and Scheana both wanted careers as performers. They just chased broke men.” Another person wrote, “Like attracts like…”

Shay Went Into More Detail About RHOBH & Revealed Which Bravolebrities She’d Like to Go on a Girls’ Trip With

In addition to her comments about Jayne, Shay revealed that she’s “kind of obsessed” with the newest cast member, Diana Jenkins, and said she thinks the newbie looks great and “like a porcelain doll.”

Shay also shared that she met most of the cast in person with the exception of Sutton Stracke, but gushed that she loves her too. “I think even this season I think she’s finding her voice even more,” Shay added, and said she recognizes some of her own maneurisms in Stracke and can tell when the RHOBH star gets uncomfortable. “I have so much empathy for her,” she concluded.

Shay shared that she’s “obsessed” with Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards, who she’s known the longest, “will always have a special place in my heart.” Shay also spilled on which Bravolebrities she’d bring on an ultimate girls’ trip, starting with Ariana Madix. RHONJ’s Dolores Catania and Hannah Ferrier from the “Below Deck Mediterranean” universe would also be invited as Shay said they’re her “girls.” The “Vanderpump Rules” star concluded that the RHOBH star she’d pick would be Beauvais.

