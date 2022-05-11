Fans Think Scheana Shay Is ‘Completely Different Person’ in Throwback Photo

Many people took to Instagram this past weekend to share throwback photos of themselves with their mothers in honor of Mother’s Day and a series of photos posted by “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s mother had fans reacting.

Shay’s mother, Erika van Olphen, posted a bunch of photos of her daughter through the years and wrote in the caption, “37 years ago you made me a Mom! And now a Nona! I couldn’t be more proud of the woman you are and the Mom you are to Summer! Since you were a little girl I knew you could do anything you set your mind to, and you have done just that! You’re beautiful, smart, kind, and the best daughter a mom could ask for.. Happy birthday babe! 37 looks good on you!!”

The photo series began with a shot of Shay holding her 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon followed by many photos of Shay herself as a baby and young girl with Van Olphen. Shay replied, “thank you!!! I love you SO much! I wouldn’t be the mom I am today without you!” Shay’s VPR co-star Ariana Madix commented, “summer legit looks JUST LIKE YOU.” Madix wasn’t the only one who picked up on that as fans were quick to share their own thoughts on the family resemblance.

Many People Commented That Shay Looked Identical to Summer When She Was Herself a Young Girl

The photos were shared on Reddit and many fans commented about how Shay looked very similar to Summer when she was her daughter’s age. Several others said both were “gorgeous babies.” One person wrote, “She’s a gorgeous baby. Truly.” Another agreed, “Summer moon is such a doll baby! So cute.” Yet another person said, “Oh wow they’re identical! That’s so neat.”

There were also comments about how Shay looks different now than when she was a young girl. One fan wrote, “I’ve always thought Scheana was very pretty naturally. She looks like a completely different person to me now,” they added, with several dozen people upvoting the comment. A few others pointed out that they recognized Summer’s father in her facial features more.

“Twins! Scheana was a very cute kid/baby,” a Reddit comment stated. Yet another person agreed, “Summer is seriously the cutest of all the vanderpump babies!” Someone said, “She def is a mini me” in regards to her similar features to Shay. Another person wrote, “She was adorable, and summer moon is adorable!” One Redditor wrote, “Summer is adorable!”

Shay Shared Her Own Tribute to Her Mother on Mother’s Day

Shay wrote a Mother’s Day post of her own paying tribute to her mother, captioning a photo of them, “Happy Mother’s Day to this incredible woman and all the mamas out there! To those who’ve lost their mamas, I’m sending you so much love today.”

Shay and her fiancé Brock Davies welcomed Summer Moon, their first child together, on April 26, 2021. The baby girl was one of four babies born to “Vanderpump Rules” stars that year. During Shay’s pregnancy, she referred to Summer Moon as her “rainbow baby.”

She said she became pregnant with her daughter soon after suffering a miscarriage in 2020. “To my rainbow baby girl, thank you for blessing me with the most amazing pregnancy I ever could’ve imagined,” she wrote on Instagram before her daughter’s birth, writing that she became pregnant just five weeks after the miscarriage.

