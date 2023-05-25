Scheana Shay Makes New Reveal in Unaired VPR Clip

The first part of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion aired on May 24 and saw the cast arguing over the timeline of Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss as Tom Schwartz admitted that he’d heard about it in August 2022.

However, an unseen clip from the episode was included in the uncensored and extended episode available on Peacock, in which Scheana Shay claimed that Sandoval began pursuing in Leviss in April 2022 at Coachella. The clip, shared by E! News, saw an unaired segment from the finale when Scheana Shay was visiting Madix post-scandal, and Shay told her best friend, “Apparently, in April, [Leviss] told this person that at Coachella, after you went to sleep, they were in a hot tub.”

“[Sandoval] made a comment to her like, ‘So you know Ariana and I are, like, open, right?'” Shay continued. “And that he started coming on to her at f****** Coachella. Telling her that, ‘We’re open. We’re open.’ No you’re not.” Madix replied to this piece of news by exclaiming, “That has never been the case, ever!” After showing that unaired clip, viewers saw Sandoval at the reunion denying Shay’s story. “What are you talking about?!” he asked her. “That is bulls***!”

Shay then asked Andy Cohen to grill Leviss about the timeline and the Coachella claim, but Madix chimed in that Leviss would simply say whatever Sandoval had been “coaching her to say.” Shay reiterated, “Raquel was told in the hot tub at Coachella last April by Sandoval that they were in an open relationship.” After Sandoval denied it once more, Shay retorted, “Then why did Raquel repeat that to someone?”

The 1st of a 3-Part Reunion Aired on May 24 & Raquel Leviss Has Yet to Appear on Stage

The first part of the three-episode “Vanderpump Rules” reunion aired on May 24 on Bravo but a longer, uncensored version was made available on Peacock afterward. The reunion had certain heated moments in which Madix accused Sandoval of victim-blaming during the whole breakup and James Kennedy and Sandoval nearly came to blows.

However, Leviss was not on stage with the cast and was watching live from a trailer 100 yards away from Shay due to a temporary restraining order she filed against Shay. Instead, the cast discussed a lot of other parts of the season, including Katie Maloney’s unhappiness with Tom Schwartz going back on his word of not hooking up with anyone in their friend group and Shay’s friendship with Lala Kent.

The Reunion Touched on the Start of the Affair & the Timeline & When Tom Schwartz Learned About It

The reunion began a lot differently than most reunions as Andy Cohen conducted individual sit-down interviews with Leviss, Sandoval and Madix to get their takes on the Scandoval. Madix shared that she hadn’t had suspicions about Sandoval and Leviss because she trusted her then-boyfriend and his word, then added that Leviss’ actions were worse because the two women were such good friends.

Madix revealed that it took Leviss 48 hours to text her after Madix found out about the affair, and she showed a screenshot of their text exchange. It showed that Madix texted Leviss, “You are DEAD TO ME” and Leviss eventually replied, “Ariana, I don’t know what to say right now besides I really f***** up and I am so so so sorry.” Madix’s response to Leviss was to say, “Shut the f*** up you f****** RAT” and she shared that she blocked her after sending that.

