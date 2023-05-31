Scheana Shay Says She Agreed With Tom Sandoval’s Comment at the Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay spoke about filming the show’s season 10 reunion special on the May 30 episode of her former castmates Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.” While recording the podcast episode, Shay shared she took issue when her friend and castmate Lala Kent made a comment about bullying.

During the first part of the season 10 reunion special, Shay stated she was less understanding of Katie Maloney’s situation with her now ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, because she was under the impression that she was bullying Raquel Leviss in season 10. When Shay stated “It took me back to a place, where I had been bullied by Katie, by Lala in this group and it was kind of like I need to protect Raquel at all cost,” Kent replied, “The word bullying, we ain’t teaching pre-K here. This is f****** Bravo. All right, we all signed up for it, ain’t nobody bullying anybody.” Tom Sandoval, who was having an affair with Leviss while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, told Kent, “Bullying is not an age thing. You are a bully.” Kent replied, “please f*** off” and referenced his cheating scandal. While recording the “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” episode, Shay shared that she agreed with Sandoval’s belief that “bullying is not an age thing.”

“When Lala came back at me with the ‘I don’t like the bully comment, we’re not in Pre-K, and we’re Bravo,’ I actually got irritated with her in that moment for saying that. But then Sandoval said something like kind of on my behalf, and then they started fighting and I was like I’m not even getting involved,” said Shay. “I don’t have the energy. She’s one of my best friends, that comment really annoyed me, but I’m not getting into it even though it’s my job to get into it right now. Once Sandoval chimed in, I was like I mean he’s saying what I wanted to say, but, there’s nothing he could say … I was like, I mean, yeah, I do agree, there is no age when it comes to bullying, so I was like he said that and then she started barking at him and I was like I’m going to be quiet.”

Scheana Shay Says She Does Not Believe She Will Be Friends With Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Again

During an appearance on the May 17 episode of the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast, Shay stated she will not mend her friendship with Sandoval after the cheating scandal. She said she believes “a lot of friendships are going to change” in the show’s future seasons.

The reality television personality also noted that she does not think her relationship with Leviss can move forward.

“There’s nowhere to go with her, she should have reached out and apologized way sooner, I’ve still not heard a word from her,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss’ Affair

During the May 29 episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast, Shay spoke about Sandoval’s affair with Leviss. She stated that she believed the cheating scandal “is just so shocking” because Leviss was close friends with Madix.

“It wasn’t oh [Madix] got cheated on. This is her best friend, this is someone who she invited into her home, who she hung out with just the three of them all of the time,” said Shay.

The mother of one also described Leviss as the “little third wheel that [they] all took care of.”